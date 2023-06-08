Deb Rouse has been named Executive Director of the Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation by the Board of Directors, assuming full duties in July, 2023.
“I believe my skills and attributes, combined with my deep passion for the festival and the community it provides, will serve the festival and the foundation well,” Rouse said.
Rouse holds a law degree from South Texas College of Law and undergraduate degrees in Materials Science Engineering/Managerial Studies from Rice University. After working as an attorney, Rouse joined Dispute Resolution Management, Inc. for 20 years. She was promoted to president, chair of the board, and partial owner of the company prior to retiring in 2019.
Personally, the Kerrville Folk Festival is a family tradition. Her parents, Liz and Bruce Rouse, began attending the festival in 1975, with their daughter Deb in tow. After a hiatus for her career, Deb and her husband, Lindsey Lee, have been involved in every festival since 2002.
Among her stated goals are:
• To explore sponsorship opportunities with Texas-based companies;
• To work with local businesses to support their hometown festival;
• To expand community awareness about the festival, and;
• To collaborate more with local and area arts and music organizations.
Rouse takes over from Mary Muse, who has held the position since 2015.
“Not only is she immensely qualified,” Muse said, “Deb is steeped in the culture; she knows the community; the community knows her. All the feedback has been nothing but positive. So we're really happy.”
