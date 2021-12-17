Wolters, Gonzalez named HCMG ‘Volunteers of the Year’

Overcoming the twin obstacles of COVID-19 and Winter Storm Uri required the dedication of two outstanding volunteers to accomplish Hill Country Master Gardeners’ goals for community service.
The two worthy recipients of this year’s highest recognition are Pat Wolters of Kerrville and Dr. Fernando Gonzalez (retired) of Kerrville. The pair received their awards at the annual Christmas luncheon with more than 50 members in attendance.
Wolters and Gonzalez each accumulated more than 150 volunteer hours dedicated to the gardening organization in 2021. To retain certification, members of HCMG need only achieve 25 hours of volunteer service and six hours of continuing education annually.
The Volunteer of the Year award recognizes a member of the Hill Country Master Gardeners whose unselfish and dedicated service makes a significant difference for its membership and the communities served in five counties. These exemplary volunteers regularly attend meetings, participate in committee and volunteer activities and introduce innovative ideas into the organization. In addition, the volunteer of the year demonstrates a positive attitude and offers encouragement to other members.
Wolters is a graduate of the HCMG Class of 2016, and currently serves as the editor of the organization’s monthly newsletter, “Of Leaf and Limb.” With a staff of contributing writers and photographers, she was able to produce a year’s worth of interesting gardening articles despite a pandemic and a winter storm of record. “Pat herds contributors and provides filler when news is thin,” said 2017 Volunteer of the Year recipient Raeann Reid of Fredericksburg. “I often use recipes that she prints.”
In addition to her editorial skills, Wolters completed advanced training offered by Texas Master Gardeners and earned the title of Vegetable Specialist.
She puts that knowledge and expertise to use as a volunteer at Kerrville’s Special Opportunity Center Garden, an activity center that provides support and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “She advises us on appropriate plants, their care, and pest management. She is our most dependable volunteer,” said coordinator Donna Bellis. That team says she is the go-to person for tomato pruning.
Wolters is an active participant in the annual Plantastic Vegetable Gardening Seminar and the Fall Back Into Gardening Seminar (gardening with fall crops) sponsored by Gillespie County AgriLife. “She is involved in planning, researching and teaching the classes she leads,” said Reid.
As a member of the Education Committee, Pat is responsible for recruiting and scheduling instructors – a challenging task to manage during a pandemic. “She helps the committee tackle difficult issues in a practical and positive way,” said committee chairman Donna Bellis.
Also serving on the Education Committee is fellow award recipient Fernando Gonzalez, a Class of 2018 graduate.
Gonzalez currently serves as chairman of the Greenhouse Committee which grows plants for the HCMG’s annual Blooms and Barrels spring sale that generates operating funds for the organization. He holds advanced Specialist Training certificates in Greenhouse Management and Entomology.
As chairman, he is responsible for selecting and purchasing starter plants, specifically selected to perform well in the Texas Hill Country, from wholesale growers. The committee tends them during a four-month growing period under the supervision of Chairman Gonzalez, who oversees the growing conditions, pest and disease control, and greenhouse mechanical systems.
That was a challenge-to-end-all-challenges in February 2021 when Winter Storm Uri visited the greenhouses around Valentine’s Day. The committee did what they could to winterize the greenhouses stocked with growing plants, and hoped for the best. Volunteers communicated via sketchy emails or phone calls while trapped in their homes on ice-covered hills with intermittent power and water. Everyone wondered what they would find in the greenhouses after the thaw.
Gonzalez was the first to check on damage. “The saving grace throughout that miserable week was that the electric heat in the greenhouses was supplied through a circuit that powers the VA Hospital, an essential service area,” said committee volunteer Vickie Killeen. Wilted and freeze-damaged plants were revived with water delivered via containers as broken water lines were repaired. Dead leaves and stems were pruned off.
