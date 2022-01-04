Seats are available for the Symphony of the Hills Pops Concert “Outlaws and Heroes: new frontiers,” on Saturday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m., at the Cailloux Theater.
This popular concert regularly sells out, according to Dr. Eugene Dowdy, conductor and musical director, and he expects that to be the case again with the lineup of music that reflects the romance of the Old West and other frontiers.
“Aaron Copland’s Billy the Kid suite is always a crowd favorite,” Dowdy said. “When we add the music of Scotland with Mendelssohn and the popular TV theme The Wild, Wild West, it’s going to be a refreshing way to welcome the New Year.”
The music program includes:
• Richard Markowitz / arr. Phillippe, “The Wild, Wild West;”
• Gwyneth Walker, “Open the Door;”
• Aaron Copland, “Billy the Kid Ballet-Suite;”
• Felix Mendelssohn, “Overture: The Hebrides;”
• Trevor Jones/orch. Alexander, “The Last of the Mohicans Suite.” Arr. Calvin Custer - The American Frontier.
Seats can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater Box Office, (830) 896-9393. Box office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25.
The Pops Concert is sponsored by Happy State Bank, and funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts.
Upcoming concerts include:
• “Heart of the Strings: Hidden beauty,” Feb. 24;
• “Primitive Echoes: Mystery of war and peace,” April 28.
Full descriptions of each concert along with ticket links are available at www.symphonyofthehills.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.