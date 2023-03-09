P2K cast advancing to regionals
Playhouse 2000 is advancing to the Region VI AACT Fest in Fayetteville, AR March 30 -April 1.  In addition, the cast took home the coveted Backstage Award and All Star Cast awards for Emery Dorman and Amy Goodyear.

A production of one-act play “Blind Date” by Kerrville community theater Playhouse 2000 was one of two one-act shows state-wide selected at TEXFest 2023 last month to move on to the next-level regional one-act competition in Arkansas.

TEXFest, which was held Feb. 22-25, is an annual conference of the Theater Network of Texas, formerly Texas Nonprofit Theaters, explained local actor Amy Goodyear, who performs in this year’s Playhouse 2000’s 2023 one-act entry — in the first full competition cycle since the pandemic.

