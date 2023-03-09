P2K cast advancing to regionals

A production of one-act play “Blind Date” by Kerrville community theater Playhouse 2000 was one of two one-act shows state-wide selected at TEXFest 2023 last month to move on to the next-level regional one-act competition in Arkansas.
TEXFest, which was held Feb. 22-25, is an annual conference of the Theater Network of Texas, formerly Texas Nonprofit Theaters, explained local actor Amy Goodyear, who performs in this year’s Playhouse 2000’s 2023 one-act entry — in the first full competition cycle since the pandemic.
This year, Playhouse 2000 competed against seven other shows at TEXFest, some from the Houston area and other large cities, Goodyear said. Strict production guidelines are in place, such as a 60-minute time limit.
“Blind Date” was one of two top shows selected to move on to the regional competition at the South West Theatre Conference, Goodyear said. The other was “District Merchants” by Aaron Posner, produced by Baytown Little Theater in Baytown. Both companies won a $2,000 prize to assist with travel to the regional competition.
Playhouse 2000 also received the Backstage Award for the crew’s backstage professionalism and two All-Star Cast acting awards — one for Goodyear herself and one for costar Emery Dorman.
Next, the cast and crew will travel to the South West Theatre Conference in Arkansas, which will take place March 30 through April 1. There they will compete against entrants from four other states. (Playhouse 2000 is part of Region 6, which includes Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico and Louisiana, Goodyear said.)
The regional competition will be held at the Center for Arts and Humanities at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.
There are four cast members in Blind Date: Goodyear, Emery Dorman, Jeff Cunningham and Rain Snyder, and the show was directed by Heather Cunningham and stage-managed by Darcey Wagner. Lights and sound were designed and executed by Treston Mack.
It will be Playhouse 2000’s third trip to the regional conference, Goodyear told the Community Journal.
The one-act play — about a young woman visiting East Texas where her uncle, the town lawyer, and her aunt, the town socialite, are trying to fix her up on a blind date with a boy who’s a bit of an oddball, just like her — is written by Texas playwright Horton Foote, best known for his full-length play “The Trip to Bountiful.”
He also received an Academy Award for his 1962 screenplay adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Jeffrey Brown, Playhouse 2000 executive director, said he felt it was a good fit for the theater company, since they’ve developed a reputation for masterful execution of classic texts.
Goodyear said in 2015 they placed second at regionals and won several acting awards, and in 2019 they competed with a Tennessee Williams one-act play called “The Pretty Trap,” winning at regionals and advancing to the national competition. For that production, Jeremy Sosa won an acting award and Treston Mack won a lighting design award.
“I’ve done theater for 35 years and worked with Playhouse 2000 for 12 years,” Goodyear said. “(The one-acts) have always been one of my favorite things that we do. We get to do something unique, something we wouldn’t otherwise put in our season, usually with the absolute cream of the crop of our company. Everyone is very driven, it’s intense, it’s potent — and Playhouse 2000 has a national reputation for producing great work.”
Goodyear said what she loves most about the experience is that the entire cast and crew on “Blind Date” are equally invested and equally focused.
“We all work so well together,” she said. “One of the comments from an adjudicator over the weekend was, ‘You can really see the relationships and the way you interact with each other. It’s very seamless and effortless.’”
She added, “It’s really special to me to be onstage with a group of such giving actors where everybody is on the same page and we understand the relationships and the give-and-take that good acting involves. It’s a joy.”
