The Native Plant Society of Texas – Kerrville Chapter, Texas Master Naturalist – Hill Country Chapter, and Riverside Nature Center announce the publication on the RNC website of the official “plant availability list” for the upcoming “Spring Native Plant Sale” Saturday through Monday, April 3-5.
Those wanting to order plants must do so by midnight on Monday, April 5.
The plant payment and pick-up date will be Wednesday, April 14, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center Show Barn.
A list of plants that the RNC staff and members can expect to be available will be on the RNC website, so RNC members can start thinking between now and Saturday, April 3, about what plants they might want to buy. The Riverside Nature Center website can be visited at www.riversidenaturecenter.org.
Although plants can only be ordered and purchased by members of the three sponsoring organizations, those eligible members are encouraged to place plant orders for friends and families who may be interested.
Plants will be pre-ordered through the Riverside Nature Center website.
Orders will be ready for drive-through pick-up and payment at the Youth Event Center Show Barn.
Exact payments must be by cash or check only.
For more information, to view the list of available plants, dates or to place an order, visit the RNC website, www.riversidenaturecenter.org.
