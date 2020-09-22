The Hill Country CattleWomen’s regular September meeting will be cancelled. They will next meet on Oct. 20, beginning with a 10 a.m. social.
The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m., with a catered box lunch, at Haverlah Ranch, 17900 CR 310, Cherokee, Texas.
No speaker is planned as awards will be given and everyone will want time to visit.
“I am excited to host our October Meeting at our ranch and see everyone again!” said HCCW member Lindsay Alexander. “My grandfather bought the ranch and moved his cattle operation from South Texas in 1984. As a family, we are blessed to steward this ranch and look forward to having you here. We plan to have a catered box lunch to enjoy under the large live oaks.”
Social distancing, masks and sanitation protocols will be observed.
New members are welcome and they are encouraged to become a member by contacting the third vice president/Membership chair, Alice Anderson, at elmaxranch@gmail. com or (830) 446-9691.
A member need only have an interest in promoting beef products and informing beef consumers of the “Power of Protein” in a healthy diet.
Visit www.hillcountrycattlewo- men.com for more information.
