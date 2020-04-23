Pets of the Week – April 22, 2020

Maddie
Maddie (left) is a red and white, female, Pit mix puppy. She is approximately 6 months old and weighs less than 50 pounds. Maddie is a sweet, fun-loving pup that has been impounded at our facility since February. Maddie can be a little timid of strangers at first, but will quickly come out of her shell once she knows she can trust you. She is a typical young puppy that just wants a family. Her adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure she will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
Rowdy
Meet Rowdy (right). He’s a fun, energetic goofball. Rowdy is eager to learn new tricks and go on new adventures. Currently, he’s becoming a master at “sit” and working on his “stay” command. And with him being such a brilliant little guy, he could learn so much more. Rowdy is a 10-month-old Aussie mix, about 35 pounds. He is neutered, fully vaccinated, heartworm tested negative and microchipped. Adopt this fun guy. Please email for more information: freemanfritts@yahoo. com.
