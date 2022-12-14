Hall is local face of 21st Congressional District in Texas

Field Representative Jaclyn Hall says she runs the local office for the 21st Congressional District, and Representative Chip Roy, as one of his two field representatives. She covers Kerr, Real, Blanco and Gillespie counties.
“I spend about half my time in the office,” she says. “It’s located next to the UGRA offices. I answer phones and visit with constituents, making myself available to help solve problems between people and the federal agencies they have to deal with, most often the Internal Revenue Service and the Veteran’s Administration. Sometimes we can help them with their problems, and sometimes all we can do is keep them updated on progress. Most of the time people are understanding.”
Typical constituent services include helping a veteran with a claim, and tracking where it is in the process, and contacting the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service to get information about a refund.
She says sometimes people bring in issues that aren’t federal problems, that need to be addressed at a more local level. That’s when she can refer them to the proper state agencies, or the right people in the county or city government.
“The other half of my time is spent out in the community,” she says. “When Chip is in D.C., I represent him at local ceremonies and events, like working with the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, on Veteran’s Day, or on Pearl Harbor memorial events at the Nimitz Museum.”
She adds that Rep. Roy, unlike many members of Congress, has not moved his family to Washington, because he thinks it’s important for his children to be raised in Texas. He spends about three weeks of every month in D.C., and works from one of his local offices the rest of the time. Hall accompanies him when he’s attending events in her area. “I take photos of him with constituents. Sometimes people hand him things, and I keep track of them, so I have to keep current on the federal legislation and policies, coordinating with the people in his D.C. office.”
Hall says her office is one of the three field offices Rep. Roy has, with the other two in San Antonio and Austin. The other field representative works out of San Antonio covering the western half of the 21st District, which includes all or part of 10 counties. He is Jordan Cook, from Boerne, and he covers the counties on the eastern side of the district, along Interstate 35.
“I’m full-time here in Kerrville,” Hall says. “Anne Overby is half-time, and handles Chip’s appointments to the U.S. military academies. The San Antonio office has three full-time people, including Jordan, and there’s one full-time person in Austin, coordinating with the Texas Legislature. Then there’s his D.C. office, with seven full-time employees, plus interns. I’m glad I’m stationed here, though, because I love being able to drive around the Hill Country part of the district.”
Hall says, “My parents, Roger and Terry Hall, were raised in Ingram, but he was in the tech industry, so I was born in San Jose, Calif. We moved around a lot until we came to Texas in 2004. We lived in Bulverde for 14 or 15 years. I was the oldest of 10, and my youngest sibling is now seven, and we were all homeschooled. I graduated in 2013, then worked in the Bulverde UPS, which is more like a general store, for four years.”
She says, “While I was still in high school my mom was volunteering at the Texas Capitol working on transportation and property rights issues. I started when I was 14 years old, interning in both the House and the Senate offices. I got my first job working for Rep. Kyle Biedermann for the 2017 session. I also worked for Sen. Bob Hall in 2018 through the 2019 session. But I didn’t like the Austin traffic; and my parents had moved to Ingram. I volunteered for Chip’s campaign; and when he had an opening here in Kerrville, I started in October of 2019.”
She says she was a volunteer at the Nimitz in 2019 working on women’s history when she met one of the volunteer World War II reenactors, Mark Merki. Their first date was to a San Marcos coffee shop while he was earning his master’s degree at Texas State University. They dated through the pandemic, and he’s now her boyfriend, and is a first lieutenant in the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, First Cavalry Division, stationed at Fort Hood.
Hall lives with her younger sister, Jenna, who works for the Pregnancy Resource Center. Hall says her father is running Full Fusion, doing web design, graphics, and social media, while her mom homeschools, is involved with 4-H, and continues to be politically active.
Hall says she loves history and cooking, and is an amateur photographer. She volunteers with Liberty in Action, and is a member of the Kerr County Women's Chamber and the Fredericksburg Tea Party. She says, “Honor God – live for His glory – and preserve American values.”
