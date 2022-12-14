Hall is local face of 21st Congressional District in Texas
Buy Now

Field Representative Jaclyn Hall visits with Chip Roy’s constituents during the half of her work time she spends in the Congressional District 21 Kerrville office, helping them navigate their interactions with federal government agencies. She says most of the furnishings, including the elephant lamp, were repurposed from retired Representative Lamar Smith’s office.

Field Representative Jaclyn Hall says she runs the local office for the 21st Congressional District, and Representative Chip Roy, as one of his two field representatives. She covers Kerr, Real, Blanco and Gillespie counties.

“I spend about half my time in the office,” she says. “It’s located next to the UGRA offices. I answer phones and visit with constituents, making myself available to help solve problems between people and the federal agencies they have to deal with, most often the Internal Revenue Service and the Veteran’s Administration. Sometimes we can help them with their problems, and sometimes all we can do is keep them updated on progress. Most of the time people are understanding.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.