Teacher Feature: Edith Garza

Edith Garza
School: Starkey Elementary.
Subject taught: Second grade.
Years teaching: 14 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of applied arts and sciences, and a master of arts in teaching, both from University of the Incarnate Word.
Reason you chose a career in education: When my kids grew up and moved to Austin, I got to decide what I would love to do. I had worked with children through the church, and I knew I wanted to serve them through education.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: For me this is a ministry. Every morning I get up eager to teach, and to listen to the minds of these little children.
Hardest part of teaching: Running into educational or emotional barriers when I’m teaching a child, and having to work past the blocks.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish we had less time testing, and more time for teaching.
Other duties at school: I’m a morning screener, so I get to greet kids when they start their school day. I’m also on the Math Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I love to go hiking, I’m glad we’re close to so many state parks. I also garden, and I’m an artist in acrylic, charcoal, and watercolor.
Personal history: I was born and raised in San Antonio. Both my grandfather and my father, Efrain Garza Sr. and Jr., went to Fox Technical High School, and so did I. I graduated in 1983. After that I worked for a doctor’s office, and started at Incarnate Word as a biology major. But I got interested in business management and human relations, so I ended up with a blended degree. I worked in HR for Kraft Foods until 2006, when my children were grown and I decided to become a teacher. During the 1980s I came to the Hill Country to hike in state parks with my own children, and I made it a goal to end up in Kerrville. While I was studying for my masters degree I worked as a bilingual teaching assistant for Northeast independent School District, then became a head start teacher at AVANCE, which aims to liberate parents and their children from the cycle of poverty in a family-oriented, non-judgmental environment. Starting my move to the Hill Country, I taught for Boerne Head Start for a year, and Comfort ISD for 10 years. This summer I attended a KISD Job Fair, and now I’m teaching at Starkey. I raised three children. My two sons are Ian McHaney, who is a supervisor for Ferguson Hardware in Austin; and Jeremy McHaney, an Austin realtor. My daughter Catherine and her husband, Ramon Cruz, live in Jourdanton, and have my three grandchildren, 11, 5, and 3 years old. I still love hiking so much I’m a member of a Christian Hiking Group, and also Girls Who Hike TX. I just wish I could find a group locally.
