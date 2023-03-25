Camerata San Antonio, the acclaimed chamber ensemble, presents “Quartets” on the following dates and locations in Central Texas:
• Friday, March 31 at 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson Street, Kerrville;
• Saturday, April 1, at 3 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 11093 Bandera Rd, San Antonio;
• Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m., University of the Incarnate Word Bennack Concert Hall, 4301 Broadway, San Antonio.
The program includes the following works:
• W.A. Mozart: “String Quartet in A Major, K. 464;”
• Grażyna Bacewicz: “String Quartet No. 4;”
• Ludwig van Beethoven: “String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 74.”
“The three works on this program showcase the diversity and richness of the string quartet genre, as well as the capabilities of Camerata’s String Quartet,” said Emily Freudigmann, co-founder and violist. “Mozart's classicism, Beethoven's romanticism, and Bacewicz's modernism all offer different perspectives on what a string quartet can be.”
Tickets are $20 and can be reserved in advance online at www.cameratasa.org, or by calling (210) 492-9519.
They can also be purchased at the door.
