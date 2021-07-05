“Art Mediums in Motion” is offered by teacher Sonja Johnson in one-week sessions Monday through Friday at Sonja’s Art Studio.
She accepts only one or two students per each week’s class; and offered five three-hour classes each week.
The classes have started and this remaining session had openings as of June 14:
• July 19-23.
Explore the possibilities with a variety of mediums, including charcoal, soft pastels, watercolor, palette knife, multimedia, block printing and more.
Discover new ways of expressing artistic vision through line, form, color and design. All materials are provided.
Johnson said since she limits each class week to two students, parents should not wait to register students.
For information, call Johnson at 377-4128, and leave a message; or email her at rjohnson@ktc.com.
