Business community

Brad Barnett’s job as the new president and CEO of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce is to oversee the operation of the chamber so that it is responsive to chamber members, and to the community.
KACOC has three main things to focus on in 2021, he says. The first is a strategic plan for the chamber. “We need to be casting a vision of where we need to go as an organization, over the next three years.”
Second, he says there’s a need for more town-hall type meetings, where members can work with city and county elected officials.
His third focus is the culmination of the first. He says KACOC is already planning on an August roll-out of the strategic plan, introducing it to members and the community.
Barnett says the chamber is chartered as a 501(c)6 membership organization. “We have about 850 members, including businesses, non-profit organizations, and individual members. The Kerrville area chamber has a higher than usual percentage of individual members, due to the number of people who are retired from business, but want to keep informed and active. They know from experience what’s good for business health and a prosperous economy.”
But he says he chamber also needs to actively recruit new members, to strengthen their voice in the community. “Part of the membership campaign will be to enhance and increase member benefits, to make sure benefits are of lasting value, and to educate current members of the benefits available. By the end of 2021 I want all of our members able to answer the question, ‘Why join KACOC?’ The members should be our sales force.”
Barnett says he also wants to strengthen the Governmental Affairs Committee, both by adding new members and by meeting quite often. “That committee needs to be active and agile, engaging with members to help myself and the chamber staff identify individual business problems, and work with the right people to solve them.”
He says his paid staff consists of himself, as CEO; Membership Director Angela North; Marketing and Events Coordinator Autumn Bernhard, who joined KACOC in December; and Customer Service Specialist Pilar Gregory, who answers the phone, presides over the front desk, and also has “other duties as assigned.”
He’s backed up by a 15-member volunteer board of directors, who represent a good cross-section of the community. He also depends on 27 volunteer chamber ambassadors, in their distinctive red jackets, who conduct ribbon-cuttings, help with chamber projects, and engage in selling KACOC to the community.
Barnett says he was born in Huntington, W.V., with a direct connection to the incidents in the movie “We Are Marshall.” He says, “My grandfather, Robert Rowe, and my uncle, Bob Rowe, were on the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department crew first-on-scene at the 1970 plane crash that decimated the Marshall University Thundering Herd football team. Every year, on November 14, I watch the movie and remember the team’s rebuilding.”
He says he graduated from Lawrence County High School, across the state border in Louisa, Ky. In 1986. He attended Morehead State University, earning a bachelor of arts in radio and television production. After graduation he taught for three and a half years at Stephen F. Austin State University, in Nacogdoches, while managing local radio and TV stations.
Then he moved to Beaumont, where Lamar University had shut down its TV station, then asked him to rebuild it. “It took three years, and I really got into the ‘tech’ side of TV, right down to pulling wires.”
He says after that he went to work for Texas A&M University. “I was producing educational videos. I put together what I thought was a really long video on ‘How to Show Show Goats,’ then asked how much it should be cut. But the Extension Service loved the whole thing.”
While he was at A&M, Barnett says a group of friends went out for lunch. One of them knew Nellwyn Haley, and brought her along. “That was Ash Wednesday, 1998. I took one look, and asked her out. I was planning on a restaurant, but she said she was fine with burgers, since we were both on budgets. When she ordered, she specified exactly what she wanted. I ordered a burger with only the patty and cheese. She thought I was teasing her, and almost walked out, but I convinced her that we were both picky eaters. We married in September of 1998.”
After several other positions, Barnett says he heeded a call to the ministry and, while instructing at Lamar State College, served as youth pastor for Macarthur Heights Baptist Church, in Orange for two years. In December of 2005 he was called to be senior pastor of NorthWestern Baptist Church, in Midland. He says his favorite scripture became Jeremiah 29:11, “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”
In October of 2011, Barnett says, those plans led him into chamber work at the Midland Chamber of Commerce. “I was the Midland Convention Center manager, and the chamber CEO, Bobby Burns, was a really good mentor. I oversaw the construction when Midland built its Barbara & George H.W. Bush Convention Center. I managed to open it on Sept. 19, but we had a long punchlist. After that project was complete, I had a lot of offers.”
But he says he had been travelling to the Hill Country for five years, since a friend had property in the area. He met Kristen Weaver at a chamber conference in Tucson, and she encouraged him to send his resume to KACOC, where he became one of 80 applicants.
“In 2019 we came down to visit over the Fourth of July, and it was great to relax and enjoy a celebration, without being the one running it. We fell in love with Kerrville, and the people here, and when we were offered the position, we took it. To me, Kerrville is the best of both worlds, a small town close to a big city. We love to kayak and hike, and we’re into wineries and craft beer, and both are right here.”
He says he had to move a bit early, in December, after his home in Midland sold in three days. Their son is still in Midland, where he will finish an associates degree at Midland College in May, but then he plans to move to Kerrville. “Harrison works on HVAC systems and does welding, but his passion is voice acting. With today’s technology, he can receive a script, record it here, then send it wherever it needs to go.”
As KACOC CEO, Barnett says his watchword is to maintain a healthy work/life balance, which enables him to work more efficiently.
