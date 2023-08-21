The fourth annual “Kerrville River Roadster Show” is happening Saturday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is bringing this unique car show near the Kerrville Sports Complex this year at 117 Sweeper Lane.
This free event is open to the public and vehicles of all sizes, types, colors, and speeds will be accepted. Bring the family out to enjoy a beautiful night under the stars with cars and fun.
Food and drinks from La Tapatia and Mac’N’Wag’N will be available for purchase. Enjoy live music provided by “The Flashbacks” beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Interested in bringing your vehicle? The event is “cruise-in” style, so come and go as you please throughout the evening. There will be designated parking for show vehicles and no registration or fee is required to participate. There will be no judging of vehicles, just an opportunity to get together and have a good time.
Event attendees (non-show cars) are encouraged to park on Sweeper Lane along the Soccer Fields. Parking will be limited to accommodate the event, so plan to get there early.
