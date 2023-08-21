The fourth annual “Kerrville River Roadster Show” is happening Saturday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is bringing this unique car show near the Kerrville Sports Complex this year at 117 Sweeper Lane.

This free event is open to the public and vehicles of all sizes, types, colors, and speeds will be accepted. Bring the family out to enjoy a beautiful night under the stars with cars and fun.

