In 2020, volunteers for the Hill Country Chapter, Texas Master Naturalist Program contributed nearly 30,000 hours in community service within this 10-county jurisdiction.
In 2021, they were well on their way to matching that goal, but they couldn’t have done it without the contribution of the new Master Naturalists they train each year.
They are publishing on their website an application for anyone who is interested in becoming a part of the upcoming Class of 2022, which is scheduled to begin early in 2022.
Refer to their website at www.txmn.org/hillcountry.com for a schedule and added information. They also have a Facebook page and a YouTube channel.
Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter, is one of 48 regional Texas Master Naturalist volunteer corps. This chapter serves Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, Menard, Real, and San Saba counties.
Members receive comprehensive training in natural resource management specific to the Texas Hill Country and share their knowledge to promote conservation and good stewardship in their communities. This chapter is a 501(c)(3) organization.
The monthly meetings of the Chapter that have been, in the past, open to the public have temporarily been made available online only to members, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They hope to be able to open their informative meetings to the public again soon.
For information about the Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist Program, visit the website at www.txmn.org/hillcountry/.
