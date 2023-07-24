For the third year in a row, the Museum of Western Art has won a national award from True West Magazine.
Officials at the popular magazine announced the award as one of the Top 10 Western Art Museums yesterday, saying, “Hundreds of museums celebrate the art of the American West; however, True West Magazine believes that the Museum of Western Art does an especially outstanding job of presenting and showcasing the legacy of the West.”
MoWA ranked third behind the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, Wyo., and the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis. The only other Texas museum in the top 10 is the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in Canyon, coming in at seventh place.
Darrell Beauchamp, executive director of MoWA, is thrilled. "To be ranked among so many superior Western art museums in the country is a distinct honor. This award designation comes during our 40th anniversary year, making it even more special to us as we continue our mission to preserve our Western heritage through art and education.
“Visitors from around the globe visit Kerrville just to see our museum and leave with a better understanding of the West's historical reality and vast natural beauty.
“We encourage everyone to visit often, join as a member or volunteer, and enjoy the magnificent art on display from renowned former and current talents in the Western art genre.”
The Museum of Western Art is located at 1550 Bandera Hwy., Kerrville, and is open Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is charged. Active and reserve military, veterans and first responders always receive complimentary admission.
