For the third year in a row, the Museum of Western Art has won a national award from True West Magazine.

Officials at the popular magazine announced the award as one of the Top 10 Western Art Museums yesterday, saying, “Hundreds of museums celebrate the art of the American West; however, True West Magazine believes that the Museum of Western Art does an especially outstanding job of presenting and showcasing the legacy of the West.”  

