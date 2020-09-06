The City of Kerrville’s Household Hazardous Waste collection event, held in partnership with Kerr County, is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy 27.
Be aware that unforeseen situations related to the recent COVID-19 pandemic may affect the scheduling as they near the date of the event.
Please be advised that this is a first-come, first-serve event, and vehicles must be inside the gate prior to noon. If you plan to attend, please be aware of the following :
1. HHW drop off is for Kerr County residents only, and is not intended for businesses;
2. This event is for household quantities, and any large amounts may be rejected;
3. All HHW items must be in containers no greater than five gallons.
Prohibited Household Hazardous Waste includes medications, medical waste, ammunition, explosives, biohazards, radioactive material, gas cylinders, antifreeze, used motor oil, and containers without a label.
Medications may be disposed of in the Walgreens pharmacy bin at 624 Jefferson St.
Accepted Household Hazardous Waste includes batteries, cleaning products, pesticides, insecticides, yard fungicides and herbicides, pool chemicals, latex and oil based paints, paint thinners and removers, fluorescent bulbs, thermometers, thermostats, propane tanks with less than a 50-pound capacity, and automotive tires.
Tires will be limited to eight per incoming vehicle, and are allowed with or without rims. It is recommended that latex paint be set out to dry and then disposed of in a trash bag with your regular household garbage collection; instead of dropping it off at the HHW collection.
Kitty litter added to partially empty paint cans will also help the paint dry out for disposal, so it can be put in with your regular household garbage collection.
Accepted electronics include all types of computers and accessories (PC, CPU towers, laptops, servers, keyboards, etc.), printers, fax machines, DVD players, stereos, copiers, telephones, cell phones and chargers, answering machines, video and camera equipment, video game systems, cable boxes, DVR’s, microwaves, cable wires, power cords and strips.
TV and CRT monitors will also be accepted, however please be advised that only two of these items will be allowed per vehicle.
For more information about this year’s event, contact the City of Kerrville Public Works Department at 258-1221, Kerr County at 792-2200, or City of Kerrville Assistant Director of Public Works David Barrera at 258-1223 or via email at david.barrera@kerrvilletx. gov.
Additional information will be made available as the event nears.
