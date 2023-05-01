Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that his agency’s Broadband Development Office is asking the public for input on internet accessibility, affordability and usage. BDO will use the Digital Opportunity Plan: Public Survey to develop a Texas Digital Opportunity Plan, which is required to draw down federal funding for connecting Texans to reliable, high-speed internet.

The survey is available starting today and will be open for approximately two months.

