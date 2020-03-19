Pets of the Week – March 18, 2020

Teagan
Teagan is a male, orange and white tabby, short-haired cat. He is approximately 2 years old and weighs about 10 pounds. Teagan has been in our facility since Feb. 26. He is a love bug that truly enjoys being around people, so he desperately needs a hero to step forward and give him a new loving home. Will you be his hero? His adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
Lady
Meet Lady. She’s as sweet as can be. This girl will talk her sweet way right into your lap. She would love nothing more than to cuddle. However Lady knows how to play, too. Lady is lovely, smart and an absolute joy to have around. She is a 2-year-old Lab/Heeler mix. Abandoned with her babies, who have since found forever homes, now its her turn for her very own forever-spoiled home. Lady only has eyes for you. Come meet her today at Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter, 515 Spur 100.
