‘Running Home for the Holidays’ set for Dec. 3
Buy Now

The City of Kerrville Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites all Christmas fanatics to gather on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the annual “Running Home for the Holidays 5K” as well as “Snow on the Island” event in Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Dr.

Dress as your favorite family-friendly Christmas character and join us for this fun run/walk on the Kerrville River Trail. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. in Louise Hays Park. A prize will be awarded for the most festive costume.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.