A patriotic-themed concert will open the Hill Country Chorale’s 2022-2023 season at 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Kroc Center.
The “Salute to Veterans Concert” will open with the “Star Spangled Banner” and will include traditional favorites and some surprises.
Conducted by Claire Rabson, the concert will intersperse selected vocal and instrumental solos.
The chorale will sing two pieces by Irving Berlin, “God Bless America” written for the Boy Scouts of America and “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor,” commemorating the poem by Emma Lazarus at the foot of the Statue of Liberty.
Other well-known favorites in the program are “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Patriotic Fantasy” by George M. Cohan, known as the man who owned Broadway in the early 20th century.
“A Tribute to the Armed Services” highlights songs of every branch of the armed services, while “From Sea to Shining Sea” is a musical fantasy based on “America the Beautiful.”
On a slightly different tack, “Do You Hear the People Sing?” from “Les Miserables” celebrates the struggles of mankind for freedom and justice, and will be familiar to many in the audience.
