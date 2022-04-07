Doing his part

Father Rafal Duda, parochial vicar at Notre Dame Catholic Church, a native of Poland, is watching with the rest of the world as the Ukrainian people endure, fight and flee the violence thrust on them by the Russian Army in a war declared against them by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
His reaction, however, is more personal, both from the perspective of a priest and that of a Polish national who is proud of his country’s reaction to the millions of Ukrainian refugees arriving daily in Poland.
“I feel like people are reaching out with like new levels of goodness and kindness,” Duda said. “And it makes me proud. I want to help. I just imagine if it was my mother standing in Germany with just a bag and not being able to speak the language … I would want to do for them what I would want someone to do for her.”
And for weeks now, Duda has been assisting from his home at the Notre Dame parish Rectory by providing needed items to refugees as they arrive.
Duda relocated from Poland to the United States almost five years ago, first serving in San Antonio at San Fernando Cathedral and transferring to Notre Dame Catholic Church three years ago.
Duda was born and raised in Bytom, Poland, about 200 miles from the Ukrainian border, where he attended school, played soccer and ultimately joined the seminary and became a priest.
His final assignment in Poland was at Saint Martin Catholic Church in Stare Tarnowice, where he met Tomek Pajak, an active parishioner he stays in contact with.
“I still have friends from my former diocese and I’m in touch with them and one of them (Pajak) is very active as a volunteer (helping with Ukrainian refugees),” Duda said.
Duda said when the war first began he also watched in horror with the rest of the world, but after seeing the refugees begin to steadily cross into Poland, he felt the call to help.
So he began coordinating almost daily with Pajak and his wife to find out what exact items were needed by refugees.
“He’s in touch with different institutions and other volunteers, so what I figured out is I could just buy stuff online in Poland,” Duda said. “So, what I do instead of sending cash, is order these things and have them sent to my friend.”
Duda said he uses a Polish website called Allegro, which is similar to E-Bay in the United States, to make the purchases.
“My friend called and asked me how I was able to get the things in like two days,” Duda said. “It just made sense to order there in Poland, because they need these things quickly. I am happy to be part of what they do.”
Duda’s efforts were quiet and contained to just he and his Polish friends, but soon members of his Kerrville parish began hearing of how he was helping refugees and wanted to donate as well.
“Money can always be tricky, because you want to know where it is going to go. I count how much I spend and how much they gave me,” Duda said. “I think this is the best way, right now, to help.”
Pajak sends photos to Duda as the items arrive and Duda shares those photos with the local parishioners who have donated.
So far, Duda has purchased food, clothing, shoes, backpacks, school supplies and as many necessities that he can to be sent to Pajak to assist the refugees.
“Recently, he told me to remember that is not just small kids and women, there are boys who are like 17 (Men 18-60 are required to stay in Ukraine), who also left with their mothers,” Duda said. “So, we were buying stuff for the small kids and women, but guys also need things, so I was ordering things this week for them. I try to buy nice things, not go crazy, but I want them to feel, for a second, love and kindness.”
Duda said he reached out to his former bishop in Poland, Bishop Andrzej Iwanecki, of the diocese of Gliwice, to ask if there was anything he could do to help the church.
“He told me that he couldn’t think of anything right now, except prayer,” Duda said. “Prayer is always best.”
At Notre Dame Catholic Church, Duda said a collection was taken during weekend masses recently to assist with the Ukrainian refugee crisis in Poland.
“It was great. It was $10,000, but it goes through the church’s general support of Ukraine,” Duda said. “But I want to help now … like right now they are telling me they need shoes. I can order and have them to them in two days.”
With all of the tragedy and sorrow that has emerged from the fog of the war, Duda said he is moved by the more important stories of love and kindness shared by strangers to one another.
“I’m supporting one particular lady (refugee), she’s with her son and with her mom,” Duda said. “A Polish family had a house, but it was not finished, but almost. So they took her in with her son and her mom, but they didn’t have much furniture. So, I bought some simple furniture. I spent like $250. That doesn’t sound like much, but for them it was a lot to have the furniture.”
Duda said the Ukrainian lady did not want to go to Poland, she first went to another family in another Ukrainian town, but they could not accommodate the three of them.
“So she had to go to Poland. She posted something on Facebook and someone we know saw the post and contacted her,” Duda said.
Duda said the lady was an architect in Kyiv before the war and had a small business.
“So, everything she has accomplished is gone right now,” Duda said. “She wants to work and not just have free money.”
Duda also recounted a touching story about how a Polish diocese reacted quickly to make room for refugees by renovating an abandoned convent.
“They renovated this convent in only a few days. Children were part of this project, just to make some room for the refugees,” Duda said.
Duda described the reaction of the Ukrainian refugees he’s helped as being humble and appreciative.
“They just want to go home,” Duda said. “I think they are helping us and the people in Poland just to reach out to find a new level of goodness … to say ‘Let’s be brothers’.”
Duda said his friends in Poland who are volunteering say the biggest barrier they face is earning the trust of the Ukrainians.
“They are scared. They don’t speak the language and they don’t have much with them,” Duda said. “Many times there are many of them and they want to stay together, but finding a house for like an extra seven people in Poland is difficult. They try to keep them close.”
And it is that goodness that Duda is focusing on, saying he hopes that it continues among all people after the war is finally over.
He is proud of his native country for stepping up to assist the estimated three million Ukrainian refugees, but he says he understands that the Polish economy will be negatively affected and is taking steps to do what he can to help in that area as well.
“I will be going home, hopefully, in June, and want to fly Polish airlines to support them. I would fly normally Lufthansa and we will also take some things with us for the refugees on that trip as well,” Duda said. “Something simple, like American peanut butter.”
Duda said he is taking two couples from the Notre Dame parish with him on pilgrimage and will take time to meet with the volunteer groups he has been assisting through Pajak.
Another friend that Duda keeps in contact with is a fellow priest, Tomek Rafalak, who served 10 years in Russia with the Catholic Church.
“He’s in France right now, but he told me a story this week about an interview he saw with a Russian soldier recently, the soldier was about 18 or 19 years old, and he said his group fought for one minute and all his friends were dead,” Duda said. “But in Russia the media says it is a peaceful mission. They don’t tell the truth.”
Duda said the revelation to him that the Russian people are not aware of the truth of what is happening in Ukraine makes him sad.
“We need to pray for both,” Duda said. “We need to pray for the people of Ukraine and we need to pray for the people of Russia. You know, many of the families in Russia have families in Ukraine and vice versa. Yes, I want to pray for both.”
Asked if he was afraid for his family in Poland, Duda said he was not and does not believe the war will spill over from Ukraine into his neighboring native country, but added he is very excited to return to Poland in June to see his mother, father, brother, niece and nephew.
