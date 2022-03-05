Chorale to perform ‘All Classical Festival’

Intended as a birthday salute to composer Johann Sebastian Bach, the Hill Country Chorale, will perform two of the composer’s works at its annual “All Classical Festival” on Saturday, March 5, at 4 p.m.
They will also include a Mozart piece. The venue for this concert will be Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 101 Webb Ave., Ingram.
Vocal soloists will include tenor Jack Smith and bass Brad Peterson. Duets will be presented by soprano Kierin Johnson and mezzo-soprano LouAnne Smith.
In addition to the choir, community musicians invited to share the Festival are Diane Roberts, clarinet and Mark Nugent, cello.
Eva Koll will perform an improvisation on a High Spirit Native American flute and a Calypso tune on the steel drum.
The program will also feature two works presented by the Chorale’s accompanist Dr. Susan Matteson on piano and on organ.
Claire Rabson is serving in her 18th year as artistic director of the Hill Country Chorale.
Donations will be accepted at the door for this concert. For more information about Kerrville’s community chorus (the Hill Country Chorale), see their website hillcountrychorale.org.
