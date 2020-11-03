The Symphony will kick off its 20th Season on Dec. 3 with “Ode To Joy,” a celebration of holidays around the world.
The music program features “A Christmas Festival,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Proko-fiev’s Troike from Lt. Kije Suite,” and “Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Christmas Eve Sarajevo 12/24.”
Guests will also hear “Scherzo” and “Ode to Joy” from “Symphony No. 9,” a tribute to the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.
Due to mitigation procedures that will be in place for at least the first two concerts, available seating is extremely limited and certain to sell out, according to organizers.
Concerts are held in the Cailloux Theater, Ticket links and information for all concerts can be found at www.symphonyofthehills.org, or by calling (830) 792-7469.
Tickets can also be purchased through the Cailloux Theater web site at caillouxperformingarts. com/symphony-of-the-hills.
To ensure a safe experience, the following protocols will be in place:
• There will be a reduced-size orchestra and limited audience to achieve social distancing;
• Masks will be required, and ushers will manage entrance and exit to respect social distancing;
• The Cailloux Theater will be thoroughly cleaned between each performance.
Concerts will be performed twice on each date, at 6 pm and 8:30 p.m., each a one-hour concert with no intermission.
There will be no wine reception before the concert.
Upcoming concerts are:
• Jan. 9 – POPS The American Songbook;
• Feb. 25 – Homecoming;
• April 29 – The Majesty of Brahms.
Limited seats are still available for all concerts.
This is the 20th Season for the Symphony of the Hills, a 75-piece orchestra of local and Hill Country area professional musicians and Schreiner University faculty and their advanced music students.
