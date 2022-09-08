Playhouse 2000, managers of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, are inviting friends to “save the date” for this year’s annual fund-raising gala, “Dinner With the Stars.”
This year’s event, hosted by honorary chairs Judy and George Eychner, will be held at the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Dubbed “Nightmare at the Cailloux: A Macabre Masquerade,” the latest edition of “Dinner With the Stars” will offer “a gala evening of fun, food and fabulous entertainment” to benefit P2K and support the activities of the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary beer/wine bar plus a silent auction packed with unique items donated by local merchants. At 7 p.m., dinner, catered by Rails, A Cafe at the Depot, will be served.
Then, at 8:15 p.m., guests will move from the Cailloux lobby into the auditorium for a musical revue featuring stars of the Playhouse 2000 stage.
This year’s show, in keeping with the pre-Halloween theme, will be “Broadway Chills” and will highlight the spookiest hits of Broadway.
Tickets for “Dinner With the Stars” are $125 per person. Table sponsorships are available at $1,200, $2,500 and $5,000, each with special bonus benefits. All guests are invited to wear their very best costume to help celebrate the season.
Information and reservations are available by calling Susan Burns at the Cailloux Box Office, (830) 896-9393, ext. 302.
In addition to being Kerrville’s Community Theater, Playhouse 2000, Inc. manages and programs the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts on behalf of the City of Kerrville. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
