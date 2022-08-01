 The winter holidays may be months away, but the time for selecting a professional outdoor décor firm for this year's holiday season is growing short, according to Tammy Sheffield with Christmas Decor of the Hill Country, a member of the Christmas Decor franchise network in Kerrville.

"The key to locking in the largest selection of décor items and the earliest display installation date is booking your holiday decorating professional now," says Sheffield. "A quick consultation to identify your design style and budget, and you can relax into your summer activities knowing that you have already completed one of the holidays' most time-consuming chores."

