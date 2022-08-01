The winter holidays may be months away, but the time for selecting a professional outdoor décor firm for this year's holiday season is growing short, according to Tammy Sheffield with Christmas Decor of the Hill Country, a member of the Christmas Decor franchise network in Kerrville.
"The key to locking in the largest selection of décor items and the earliest display installation date is booking your holiday decorating professional now," says Sheffield. "A quick consultation to identify your design style and budget, and you can relax into your summer activities knowing that you have already completed one of the holidays' most time-consuming chores."
The ongoing growth in the number of home and business owners who outsource their decorating chores is driving demand for these services, according to Brandon Stephens, president of the Christmas Decor franchise network. "The popularity of services like ours grows each holiday season.
“Families and business owners are looking for ways to carve out as much quality time as possible over the holidays to spend with friends and family," Stephens said.
"Knowing that they have a plan, a scheduled installation date, and an experienced team of professionals on standby frees up time and energy to focus on priceless moments before and during the holiday season," he said.
Sheffield advises property owners to look for a holiday decorating service that tailors their installations to fit any client's budget and individual taste.
"Your holiday lighting doesn't need to be elaborate to be effective," says Sheffield. "At your Christmas Decor consultation appointment, for example, we will lay out several options, and you can pick the items that interest you the most, creating a design that meets both your vision and your budget. Our turnkey service package includes design, custom installation, proactive maintenance throughout the holiday season, and removal and storage of your décor."
For more information on having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business, or to schedule an appointment for a consultation or installation, please contact Tammy Sheffield of Christmas Decor of the Hill Country at (830) 377-2276 or thechristmasdecor@yahoo.com. You can also learn more at www.christmasdecor.net.
Since its inception in 1986, Christmas Decor has risen to become the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. The Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscape business and as a method to provide year-round work for employees. Christmas Decor quickly emerged as a viable business opportunity and today, operates in more than 350 markets in 49 states and Canada. Plans are underway to open locations in more than 40 new markets through franchise expansion in select communities around the country.
Christmas Decor is highly revered in its field and has received consistent recognition for its efforts. The company was included in the 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 franchise list and the 2022 Entrepreneur Top 500 franchise list in both the overall category and the Top 25 Best Franchises You Can buy for $25,000 or Less category.
