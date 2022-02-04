The Hill Country Arts Foundation has a variety of workshops scheduled for February. These workshops offer something for everyone.
The month begins with a fused glass workshop with Patrick McDaniel on Saturday, Feb. 5.
“We start by discussing the basic fusing concepts we will use, then we get into the fun part, creating some glass art,” says McDaniel.
The instructor will provide the tools and supplies needed for this fun class.
Master potter, Mark Jackson, will be back for clay wheel throwing classes in our ceramic studio.
This workshop offers an extensive hands-on approach to beginning pottery wheel throwing.
There are two workshops with five sessions per course, with the first beginning on Feb. 21.
These are evening classes so working folks can have an opportunity to learn from this master potter.
Beginning on Feb. 26, is a wonderful class with Stephanie Shroyer. Stephanie shows her work at the Texas Arts and Crafts Show here on the grounds of HCAF. She will be instructing a class on fun and functional mosaics. In this workshop for beginners and intermediate students, you will learn to make mosaics that can be used outdoors or in.
At the Hill Country Arts Foundation workshops are offered across a wide range of arts so you are sure to find a medium that suits your interests. Visit our website at www.hcaf.com for more information.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation Gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HCAF is located at 120 Point Theater Rd. in Ingram, Texas. Call for information at (830) 367-5121.
About The Hill Country
Arts Foundation
Established by small group of artists in 1959, HCAF was created as a place for arts education, exhibition and performance—a place where families and individuals of all ages can explore their talents.
