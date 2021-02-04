‘Friends’ donate $60K for purchase of vehicle

The Friends of the Library recently made a $60,000 donation to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library for the purchase of a Neighborhood Enhancement Vehicle.
The purchase was approved by city council on Jan. 26.
The NET vehicle is a library on wheels. Staff will use the vehicle to perform:
• Library card sign-ups at schools and community events;
• Homebound delivery of books and materials;
• Provide services and programs within neighborhoods;
• Special events;
• Provide information;
• Bookmobile.
Each year the Friends raise money through the Friends of the Library book sales, donations, and membership dues. They fund the Summer Reading Program, the Large Print Collection, and the Audiobook Collection at the library.
The Friends of the Library Book Store is open every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about the Butt-Holdsworth Library, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274 or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
