Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary will hold its first meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Kroc Center.
The cost of the luncheon is $20. Reservations are necessary by noon on Jan. 26 via e-mail at hcyr_janet@stx. rr.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary will hold its first meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Kroc Center.
The cost of the luncheon is $20. Reservations are necessary by noon on Jan. 26 via e-mail at hcyr_janet@stx. rr.com.
As is traditional for this meeting, Krystle Ramsey, executive director of the Hill Country Youth Ranch, will deliver the “State of the Ranch” address.
Celebrating more than 40 years of providing a safe, loving and life-enhancing Christian environment for children and young adults who have suffered severe trauma from abuse or neglect, Ramsey will discuss how the ranch has grown and prospered and its plans for 2023.
A special highlight of the luncheon will be the presentation of medallions to members of the Auxiliary who have devoted countless hours of their time, talents, and resources to benefit the children at HCYR. This month’s donation basket will benefit the “General Store” which provides personal necessities for the residents.
The HCYR Auxiliary provides support to the Ranch in a variety of ways including operating the HCYR Thrift Shop, all done by volunteers (donating 100 percent of its net earnings to the ranch); contributing to various programs benefiting the children including religious education, children’s birthdays, library books, graduation gifts, scholarship funds, and numerous enrichment programs enhancing the children’s lives.
The general public is invited to attend this meeting to learn of the outstanding work that the Hill Country Youth Ranch provides in educating these young residents for successful futures.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.