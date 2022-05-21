Kids and schools have become a national topic, one which many parents are taking very seriously when visiting the polls.
The Republican Women of Kerr County are hosting a panel discussion for their May General Meeting, with guests Dr. Mary Bone from Round Rock ISD and Dr. Robert Templeton from Ingram ISD.
The Friday, May 20 luncheon will be moderated by Kari Short of Ingram.
Bone is one of two conservative trustees on the Round Rock ISD Board. She is a systems engineer, who has spent much of her career supporting the U.S. Department of Defense and is currently consulting with NASA.
A mother of two daughters, her husband of 22 years is also an engineer. A conservative Christian, Bone is fighting for parents, students, open government, and superior education.
Templeton is the superintendent of Ingram ISD and has received local praise through and through.
Staff, parents, board members, and community leaders cannot heap enough praise on Templeton for the work he has done within Ingram ISD. Templeton is seeing the fruition of his labor, with Ingram Tom Moore having its first group of students to earn associate degrees through Ingram ISD's first year operating ITM as an early college and career high school.
The Republican Women of Kerr County general meetings are held the third Friday of every month (with the exception of June, July, and December).
Beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Inn of the Hills, guests are encouraged to attend and hear important topics from various speakers.
Topics and speakers range from community to national level.
This event is open to the public, however, interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance by emailing RWKCreservations@ gmail.com or by calling (830) 315-3330. Registration is $20 per person.
