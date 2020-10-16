The Public Works Solid Waste Division is reminding city residents that Republic Services has begun collecting bulky items. Please be aware that collection crews will only pass through a street once.
Listed below is the schedule that Republic Services will follow:
• The week of October 12-15 for residents that have trash pickup on Tuesdays;
• The week of October 19-22 for residents with pickup days of Wednesday or Thursday.
Republic Services will be finished with the first week by this Friday, and will begin collecting bulk waste next week for those who have garbage service on Tuesdays. It is advised that you place items out on the weekend before your collection week, or no later than 7:30 a.m. that Monday morning. It is the responsibility of the owner/tenant to remove any items that are not collected. Be aware that owners/tenants who have items sitting out more than 10 days are subject to Code Enforcement, and may receive a violation notice.
Guidelines
• Items must be out no later than 7:30 a.m. on the Monday of your collection week;
• Do not place items on top of a water meter;
• Place items clear of power/gas/water lines, tree branches, mail boxes, and vehicles;
• Items with Freon must be tagged by a licensed technician showing that the Freon has been reclaimed;
• Carpet must be rolled and tied into sections not greater than 6 foot x 6 foot;
• This collection is for bulky items such as appliances, furniture, and other large items that do not fit in your trash bin;
• It is not intended for extra household trash, yard waste, or items that will fit in your trash or recycle bins.
Prohibited Items
• Tires;
• Boxed or bagged items;
• Construction debris (lumber, sheetrock, roofing, pallets, cement, bricks, etc.);
• Any type of remodeling material (sinks, tubs, toilets, vanities, cabinets, etc.);
• Fencing material;
• Glass, mirrors, porcelain, or other brittle items;
• Electronics or flat screen TVs;
• Household paints, chemicals, and other hazardous items;
• Batteries;
• New or used oil, and;
• Ammunition.
“These collections are great opportunities to discard unwanted bulky items. However, it is important to follow guidelines and always call our offices if you have any doubts on placing a particular item out for collection,” said David Barrera, assistant director of Public Works. Contact the Public Works Department at 258-1221 if you have any questions, or visit the City of Kerrville website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/77/Solid-Waste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.