Warnock receives prestigious DAR honor

Bettye Warnock was chosen from more than 200 Texas chapters to receive the “Outstanding Daughters of the American Revolution Service for Veterans Award” at the 123rd state conference in Houston, March 19. Bettye coordinates support for the Kerrville VA Medical Center with her local Major James Kerr Chapter, NSDAR.
To mark the hundredth anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Bettye led in the dedication of the “Never Forget” garden at the local Veterans’ Cemetery, April 30, 2021. The white rose garden is a living promise to remember all of America’s veterans who fought and died for our liberty and freedom.
Her contributions involve the entire community and include everything from food, toiletries and warm clothing to hundreds of cards with personal messages of appreciation.
Each year, she delivers drawings from schoolchildren, instilling patriotism and respect.
While attending a holiday party, Bettye mentioned to friends that VA residences were in need of decorations. By the time she left, she had collected more than $800 to brighten the season—despite the COVID lockdown.
Bettye spends hours on the phone and behind the wheel to organize, pick up and deliver donations. She can be found behind the scenes stocking a pantry or playing dominoes, yet always listening and talking to vets, putting into action the words, “Never Forget.”
