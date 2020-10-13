Teacher Feature: Haley Dean

School: Nimitz Elementary School.
Subject taught: Fourth grade science and social studies.
Years teaching: Three years.
Years at school/district: Three years; two at the Early Childhood Center, one at Nimitz.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in education and human development, with a minor in history, from Texas A&M University.
Reason you chose a career in education: My mom, Lara Harrison, was a teacher, so I grew up in classrooms seeing kids learn. I wanted to help kids learn, too.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Making connections with each kid.
Hardest part of teaching: Making everything interesting for students, so they discover how to enjoy learning.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would increase the number of teachers, so they would have smaller classes. A teacher can teach 15 students more than they can in a class of 25.
Other duties at school: It being my first year here, I don’t have any, yet.
Hobbies/interests: Crafting, and anything to do with Aggies. There are also a lot of projects around our new house. I’ve been taking a lot of wallpaper off.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Round Rock, graduating from Round Rock High School in 2013. While I was going to A&M I hung out at the Dixie Chicken, where you could play pool. I met Bradley Dean, from Kerrville, there, and in March of 2015 he took me out for burgers and ice cream. I graduated in December of 2017, the same time he did, but he was three years late. He took a couple of extra laps. We moved to Boerne, where I worked as a nanny for eight months while Bradley started working for Thrivent Financial in 1 Schreiner Center, with his father, Danny Dean. We married in March of 2018, and I started working at KISD. I thought Kerrville would be too small a town for me, but now that we’ve moved here, I really do like it. We have a nine-month-old son, Logan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.