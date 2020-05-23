Teacher Feature: Alex Echeverria

Alex Echeverria
School: Nimitz Elementary.
Subject taught: Bilingual kindergarten.
Years teaching: Two years.
Years at school/district: Two years, one year at Tom Daniels, one year at Nimitz.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary education, and my teacher certification, from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I played at teaching with my three siblings, and I grew up wanting to be a teacher, it never left my mind. I'm the first college graduate in my family.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Building relationships with the students, and watching them grow and learn. Especially watching them learn and enjoy the crafting part of kindergarten.
Hardest part of teaching: I went into teaching kindergarten nervous, because it's the foundation of education. This is where students learn the basics; putting things away, lining up, and building relationships with each other.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I'm just getting the hang of teaching, and I've moved from teaching first grade to kindergarten, so I don't have the consistency to know what needs changing.
Other duties at school: It's my first year at Nimitz, so I don't have any extra duties yet. I'm sure that will come.
Hobbies/interests: I love crafting, and right now I'm crafting my August wedding. I also like to be outdoors, hiking, travelling and exploring new places.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Kerrville, and I graduated from Tivy High School in 2014. I was active in the PALS program there, working with elementary schools, and I sang in the choir. I still love to play music in my classroom while the children are crafting. I attended Tom Daniels when I was in elementary school, and I got to return there for my practice teaching, and my first year of teaching. A lot of my teachers were still there, so I was surrounded by familiar faces. I graduated from Schreiner University in 2018, and while I was there I had the opportunity to study abroad. I spent 15 days in Belize working with students on phonics and reading, using the DIBELS program. While I was at Schreiner one of my best friends, Erica Medrano, got married, so I met her husband's brother, Leo Alvarez. Leo and I got engaged two years ago, and were planning a July wedding, which we had to put off to August. My family is all here in Kerrville, including my parents, Juan and Estela Echeverria, my sister and two brothers, and two nieces and two nephews.
