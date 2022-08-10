Benefitting others
Nurse Practitioner Alex Garza, (left), has been volunteering at Rafael Community Free Clinic since 1984. His sister, Norma Martinez, is the center’s receptionist.

aAlex Garza says he doesn’t remember anything about his birthplace, Marion, Ind., since his family and his three siblings moved to Kerrville when he was three or four. His father, Edward M. Garza, worked in concrete, and his mother, Mary M. Martinez, worked at Kerrville State Hospital and H-E-B. Now Garza is “in transition,” trying to sell his condo at his latest duty station in San Francisco. “I’m turning my back on California, and returning to Texas.”

He says, “I volunteered at Rafael Community Free Clinic throughout my career as a registered nurse and nurse practitioner. I started when I was in nursing school at University of Texas Health Science Center, back in 1984, working with the founder, Sister Marge Novak. Since then, I’ve spent every August helping out.”

