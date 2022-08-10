Benefitting others

aAlex Garza says he doesn’t remember anything about his birthplace, Marion, Ind., since his family and his three siblings moved to Kerrville when he was three or four. His father, Edward M. Garza, worked in concrete, and his mother, Mary M. Martinez, worked at Kerrville State Hospital and H-E-B. Now Garza is “in transition,” trying to sell his condo at his latest duty station in San Francisco. “I’m turning my back on California, and returning to Texas.”
He says, “I volunteered at Rafael Community Free Clinic throughout my career as a registered nurse and nurse practitioner. I started when I was in nursing school at University of Texas Health Science Center, back in 1984, working with the founder, Sister Marge Novak. Since then, I’ve spent every August helping out.”
He says RFC helps clients who have no insurance, but who work, with chronic conditions, mental health issues, and routine problems. Many of the patients he sees need help managing diabetes, hypertension, asthma, high cholesterol, and other manageable problems. Many of them are juggling more than one diagnosis, which complicates treatment. Some of the patients suffer from depression or anxiety. Then there are patients with illnesses like common colds and coughs, and minor infections.
“The clinic schedules appointments,” he says. “But if someone walks in, we try to find time for them. It can be a busy place. We start at eight a.m., and schedule our last patient at four p.m., so the clinic can close by five. Each nurse practitioner usually sees 10 to 14 patients per day, and when I’m here I help pick up that load. Once they sign in we take a history, conduct a physical exam, do any lab work necessary, then treat their problem or problems. If necessary, we can reach out to a physician for more advanced care, or if the problem is too acute, send the patient to the Peterson emergency room.”
Garza says after growing up in Kerrville, attending Tivy Elementary School and Peterson Junior High, then graduating from Tivy High School in 1980, he started nursing school at UTHSC. He started volunteering at Rafael when he earned his registered nurse pin in 1984. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1987, and served 10 years on active duty at Scott AFB near Bellville, Ill., Lackland AFB in San Antonio, and Mather AFB near Sacramento, Calif.
He served with the USAF Reserves from 1997 to 2001, while completing his masters degree and becoming a nurse practitioner at UTHSC. Then he pursued a career in the United States Public Health Service, retiring after 20 years.
“Public Health Service is one of the uniformed branches,” Garza says. “It’s a noncombatant branch that promotes and protects the health care of the U.S., and helps in disasters, but is usually under the Department of Health and Human Services. In time of war it can be activated to provide medical services. Since it started out as part of the Merchant Marines, it follows the Navy rank system. It teaches us honor, respect, and duty for America.”
He says his first series of duty stations were El Paso; Corpus Christi; San Pedro, Calif.; and Houston, where he provided medical services to immigrants. His service also led him to temporary stations in other countries. He wrapped his career in San Francisco, inspecting Medicare health facilities, nursing homes, surgery clinics and hospitals, making sure they were complying with the Medicare standards. He retired from USPHS as a captain on July 31, 2021.
So now he says he is ‘in transition” back to Texas. He’s spending time with his family. That includes his older brother, Edward M. Garza Jr., who is working as a registered nurse in Austin; his brother Earnest Garza who lives in Kerrville; and his sister, Norma Martinez, who is the receptionist for RFC. He also plans to do some more travel. He’s already been on personal trips to the Holy Land, Europe, and Alaska. And he’s into weightlifting. Plus he’s continuing his volunteer service at Rafael, looking forward to the clinic’s 25th anniversary later in August.
“God gives all of us time, talents, and resources. It’s good for us as humans to use some of them to benefit others.”
