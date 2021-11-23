Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, will host open auditions for the first production in Season 2022 on Sunday and Monday, Nov. 28-29.
Season 2022 will begin with a romantic comedy by Sean Grennan, the playwright who scripted the hilarious and popular "Making God Laugh" P2K presented in 2017. The show will be directed by R. Sheldon Boyce, director of "The Glitter Girls" and several other shows with Playhouse 2000.
"Now and Then" introduces its audience to a Jamie, a young man closing up the bar where he works, and expecting to propose to Abby later that night. The evening is interrupted by a strange visitor, who offers Jamie $2,000 just to stay open a while longer and have a drink with him.
The identity of the stranger, and the woman who soon comes to join the group, are a mystery, and the reason for his visit takes us on a trip that explores the costs of life's choices, and the impact our choices have on those around us.
"Now and Then" will run in the VK Garage Theater from Feb. 4-20.
The script calls for a cast of two men and two women, a couple in their 20's/30's and another in their 50's/60's.
Auditions will be heard on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Werlein Annex Studio on the campus of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St. in Downtown Kerrville.
They will consist of "cold readings," though not from the script. No advance preparation is necessary.
Information on this and other P2K auditions is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com/audition-and-volunteer.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, now entering its 24th Season, presenting between five to seven productions each year by and for the people of the Hill Country.
The company has earned multiple awards in festivals with the American Association of Community Theater, including many "Outstanding Production" prizes and an invitation to the 1999 National One-Act-Play Festival in Gettysburg, Pa.
Playhouse 2000 is also manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex.
More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.