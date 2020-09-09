Vicki Hardie plays and collects dulcimers

Vicki Hardie says she retired, “Thank goodness,” from a 27-year career working in the Houston airport, and has returned to her childhood interest in music.
“I grew up in the Houston area. My parents, Myrtle and Alvin Stratton, weren’t musicians, but they thought I should be. They started me on the steel guitar when I was seven. I also learned piano, and at 12 I transitioned to the regular guitar. I played through high school and college, up until I was about 26. Then work and raising my son claimed my concentration.”
Hardie says her son, Mickey Sommerfield, lives with his son, James, in Spring. He has a business making and installing different kinds of signs in business offices and buildings.
She says she started out teaching math and English in middle and high school in Pasadena and Spring, but after five years the discipline problems with the kids led her in a different direction. She spent two years as a teller at Capital National Bank, in Houston, then started driving a truck.
“Not an 18-wheeler,” she explains. “Mostly a pickup or flatbed. I would pick up incoming packages at the Houston airport and deliver them. After five years, I got work inside the airport.”
Hardie says her job was to receive incoming shipments, mostly oilfield equipment, and guide them through the maze of regulations and forms necessary to get them on a plane bound for Europe or the Middle East. She took the shipper’s invoice, got a bill of lading, then filled out all the U.S. and foreign customs and import/export forms, making sure it was legal both to export the equipment outside the U.S. to its destination, and legal under the receiving country’s laws for it to be imported. She worked there for the next 27-plus years, before retiring.
Meanwhile, in April of 1987, she was hanging out with two friends, Terry and Ricky, at their Humble beer joint, “Porky’s Saloon.” There was a beer delivery that day, and Hardie says she took an instant liking to the truck driver, Russell Hardie.
She says, “The first time we went out, he took me to see Dwight Yoakam. Russell was the first gentleman I ever dated. He came to my door, took me to the concert and out dancing, then walked me back to my door. We married in July of 1987.”
After they married, Hardie says their favorite recreation was taking rides on Russell’s motorcycle.
“We met friends in the Hill Country, when they vacationed here,” she says. “We liked it, so we got into the habit of taking three or four minivacations a year here. We started looking around, and when we saw our house online we made an appointment. The first time we saw the view from our back porch we said, ‘This is the one.’ We bought it, and after I retired we moved to the Hill Country in 2009.”
Hardie said as they settled into the community, they discovered the Dietert Center.
She says, “Russell had played guitar in high school, so on a whim he signed up for a Club Ed class with Karen Shirer. The second session of the guitar class, Russell talked me into going along. I got started playing guitar again, and took some private lessons with Karen.”
The guitar was okay, Hardie says, but then she went to a jam session. “At Pickin’ n Perrin I saw people playing dulcimers. I was fascinated. After the event, we stopped in Fredericksburg, and I came home with a used dulcimer. There was a Club Ed dulcimer class, of course, so now it’s my main hobby. I’ve played at Dietert events, and there’s a group of us who hope to resume our Hill Country sessions soon. I even taught beginning players at Dietert in 2017-2018. We also want to get back to traveling to festivals, where I can play dulcimer, and Russell can play his guitar and fiddle.”
She reminds herself, “With God, all things are possible.”
She plays “old-time” music, Appalachia and gospel. Out of the 100-plus songs, in her repertoire, she says her favorite is “Wildwood Flower,” originally played by "Mother" Maybelle Carter of the “Original Carter Family,” back in the 1920s and 30s.
Hardie says she got to the point where she was lugging around two 3-inch binders and a 2-inch binder, so she finally turned to technology, and now her 100-year-old music is all on her modern iPad.
She says she has added a collection of dulcimers to her original purchase. “Every dulcimer sounds a little different from all the others. Musicians who play dulcimers ask, ‘How many dulcimers do you need?’ and answer, ‘Just one more.’”
