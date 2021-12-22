Mackenzie Wade says her River Trail mural project started about six months ago. She had done a few jobs for Jeremy Walther, founder of the Big Seed Art and Music Foundation, and he approached her with the idea of painting a mural on the bridge supports where the trail turns under Memorial Blvd., runs beside Town Creek, and heads up to the Schreiner University campus and the Trailhead Beer Garden.
“We started slow,” she says. “The first part of the project, on the columns and beams next to the trail, will tell us how long the paint survives in the flood plain. It could be five years, or up to 10 years.”
She says if the initial installation is successful, it can be extended to cover more of the concrete under the bridge. “In the future we may add illustrations of some native plants, as a counterpart to the animals.”
Wade says, “I wanted to tie the mural to the Hill Country and the River Trail, so I pulled colors and animals from the Hill Country area. The colors reflect the natural vegetation in the area of the bridge, and the critters I included are a golden-cheeked warbler, a Texas spiny softshell turtle, a differential grasshopper, a Guadalupe bass, an ironclad beetle, a Texas red-eared slider turtle, and a Texas toad.”
Wade says she’s a Kerrville native, the youngest of five girls. Her parents, Ken and Sharron Wade ran Sunshine Inn Day Care, and they all started out there.
She says she began drawing when she was six years old. “My grandmother, Wilma Moore, lives here in Kerrville, and she still has some of my high school artwork.” The family moved to Wimberly when she was in the second through fourth grade, and her parents stayed in child care and the Head Start program. Then they moved to Leakey when she was in fifth grade.
“I met Richie Partida in sixth grade,” she says. “He used to walk me home from school. By the time I got to high school I was active in art and sports. Since it was a small school, our class had 21 graduates, I played pretty much every sport. I still remember Mom yelling, ‘Right here; right now,’ at volleyball games, but we lost her in 2011, when I was 15. I also had two best friends, and in 2014 the three of us were the top of our class. Sarah Reagor was valedictorian, Miranda Cave was salutatorian, and I was third. That was fine with me, since I didn’t have to make a speech.”
She says she always intended to go into design and art, and Schreiner University offered her a scholarship. Her junior year she interned with James Avery, but was placed in the marketing department. “I got to do lots of PowerPoints, and a bit of design. Looking back, it’s something that has come in handy.” Her senior year she interned there again, this time in designing. She graduated in 2018.
“Even in high school Richie and I had huge crushes on each other,” she says. “But back then we were awkward. Finally, in my senior year at Schreiner, I asked him on a date. We went to Fredericksburg, had dinner, and then just walked around. It was good timing for both of us. We were married in Fredericksburg, at a venue I designed the logo for, on Nov. 14. We have an apartment now, so our next step is looking for a house, where we can have a dog. Richie is a sales representative for Ben E. Keith Beverages.”
Wade says her father retired in Kerrville, and her sisters live in Kerrville, Leakey, San Antonio, and Harper, and all of them have kids. “I get to be Aunt Mackenzie a lot, so we aren’t rushing into that.”
After graduating from S.U., Wade says she worked as a design assistant for James Avery for six months, then struck out on her own, setting up her LLC as “Stillstone Design and Photography” in 2019, at stillstonephotography. com. She still contracts with Avery, like a recent project designing a website necklace guide to show customers how different lengths of chain fit, as well as graphic projects for other clients. She does a lot of photography, including weddings, and family and individual portraits.
Wade says, “In my spare time I still play volleyball, in an adult league, and Richie and I do a lot of hiking, some of it along the River Trail.
“It still feels a bit strange, coming around the corner towards Schreiner, and seeing my work up there. I have a tendency to get too busy, to get overwhelmed, and forget to take it easy. I remind myself, ‘Right here, right now,’ like Mom said.”
