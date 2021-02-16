The Salvation Army in Kerrville recently announced the kickoff of a $2 million remodel of the Social Service Building and Shelter located at 855 Hays St.
The remodel will start with upgrades to the existing parking lot and entry to be ADA compliant and move inside for a complete gutting of the interior.
The Social Service building will consist of new offices, reception, client waiting areas and multipurpose room. The Shelter renovations will include the addition of a women and family wing, common areas for both the men and women’s wings, laundry and kitchen upgrades.
In addition, designated sleeping quarters, classroom and study spaces will be created for participants in the Salvation Army Reconnect program.
“As we start our project, we are pleased to announce that we are already halfway to our goal after receiving a generous gift in the amount of $1 million from Bob and Sarah Kee, owners of Destination Cycle,” said Molly Putnam, director of operation.
“Bob has been a dedicated Advisory Board member since 2011 and both have been vast supporters of the Salvation Army and our community for many years. We are very grateful to them both for their continued support and for helping us kick off this much-needed project.”
If you are interested in supporting the Salvation Army Social Service Remodel project, send donations to the Salvation Army, Attn: SS Remodel, 201 Holdsworth Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028.
For additional information regarding the Salvation Army Social Service remodel, contact Captain David Swyers, at 315-5750.
