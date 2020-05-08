Rotarians donate $1,200 to Doyle Center

This past week, The Rotary Club of Kerrville - Morning (Morning Rotary) presented a $1,200 check to the Doyle Community Center to assist with meals during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are all facing unprecedented challenges, particularly groups like the Doyle Center, which largely relies on our support as a community in order to serve others in need. Morning Rotary’s hope is that through our support and others, the Doyle Center can continue its larger objectives, uninterrupted by the financial burden of addressing the immediate needs of the Doyle community brought about by the Corona virus,” said Jon Tilley, Morning Rotary president.
"We are grateful for the Kerrville Morning Rotary Club and their generous donation for food assistance to Doyle Community Center as COVID-19 has affected so many in our community during these difficult times," said Lois Shaw, facility manager for the Doyle Community Center.
Rotary is where neighbors, friends, and problem-solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create lasting change. For more information about Kerrville Morning Rotary, visit www.kerrvillemorningrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.