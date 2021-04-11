In recognition of outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service, Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored the following sales associates with the 2020 Century 21 President's Producer Award.
The annual award is bestowed upon those Century 21 System sales affiliates that earn the Century 21 Centurion award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.
This year’s award recipients include:
• Stacy Stavinoha, sales associate with Century 21 The Hills Realty, located at 1726 Sidney Baker Street, in Kerrville. For more information, contact Toni Manchester at (830) 928-2153 or toni@c21thehills.com;
• Toni Manchester, sales associate with CENTURY 21 The Hills Realty, located at 1726 Sidney Baker Street, in Kerrville. For more information, contact Toni Manchester at (830) 928-2153 or toni@c21thehills.com and;
• Kathryn McHone, sales associate with CENTURY 21 The Hills Realty, located at 1726 Sidney Baker Street, in Kerrville. For more information, contact Toni Manchester at (830) 928-2153 or toni@c21thehills.com.
The Centurion Producer award honors Century 21 System sales affiliates that earn $282,000 in sales production or 66 closed transaction sides within the calendar year.
To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, a C21 sales affiliate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from January 1 - December 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percentage or better for two consecutive years.
"We are thrilled to recognize these agents for this momentous achievement," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "This is an outstanding honor since only a small percentage of affiliated agents in the United States received this award for sales."
Century 21 Real Estate LLC
Century 21 Real Estate LLC is comprised of approximately 13,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide with more than 146,000 independent sales professionals. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21Global.com, commercial.century21.com, century21.com/finehomes, and century21espanol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.