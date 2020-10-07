The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, with the sponsorship of Peterson Health, hosted a Kerrville City Council candidate forum on Oct. 1, hosted in the Chamber offices and live-streamed and recorded for video.
Participating in the forum were two incumbent city councilpersons and the sitting mayor, and all of their opponents, everyone who is listed on the city ballots for voting by citizens.
Brian Bowers, a member of the Chamber board and chairman of the Chamber’s Government Committee, was moderator for the forum.
Using the Chamber boardroom as a video studio, videographer Aaron Yates and his team recorded Bowers and two candidates for the same seat on council at a time, with the others waiting their turns in separate offices nearby.
After Bowers introduced each pair of hopefuls, each candidate gave a one-minute introduction, then Bowers asked all candidates the same five questions and gave them each two minutes to answer each one. Each candidate had two minutes to make closing remarks.
Question one was, “What are your views on solving the City of Kerrville’s affordable housing problem?”
Question two was, “What are your views on how the City of Kerrville handles street repairs and maintenance and stormwater drainage; and your opinions on council using Certificates of Obligation to pay for this work?”
Question 3 was, “What is council’s role in economic development and what should the priorities be in economic development?”
Question 4 was, “Discuss your opinion on how the City of Kerrville is handling the responsibility of the water supply, and what would you do differently?”
Question 5 was, “What is your view of the City’s fiscal management?”
Place 4, Sigerman and Hughes
Incumbent Delayne Sigerman said she is excited about Kerrville and the projects and plans the council is working on now.
Opponent Brenda Hughes said she wants to represent the citizen business owners here; and desires growth while maintaining the charms of the city. She wants progress to be proved by measurable results.
On solving affordable housing issues, Sigerman said councils have discussed this for several years, and they are looking for opportunities to partner with private developers. She sees a need for incentives; and educating young families about loan opportunities. She noted new apartments at Sendero Ridge and The Landing; and said there are opportunities on Holdsworth Boulevard properties.
Hughes said they need to be realistic about what “affordable housing” is, $130,000, not $200,000; and apartments costing $600, not $1,100. She wants to see revitalization of existing homes, with “friendly code impact,” and a tax freeze for those revitalizing their own homes.
“Housing should be one-quarter of a person’s pay,” she said.
On road/infrastructure needs, Hughes said priority arteries into town should be first on the city’s list, but added no streets should just be patched but resurfaced.
Sigerman said a lot of repair work is happening, even today. She said the city didn’t have the extra cash on hand to use for streets; so they used a loan application. She said a previous city survey said citizens supported debt if used for streets. “We’ve completed 164 lane miles so far,” she said and listed several they worked on first.
On economic development, Sigerman said council is very big on ED and Gil Salinas specially worked on existing businesses his first year here. She noted expected growth in the Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plant’s long-term plans, their average annual wage, and early contacts with Alamo Colleges and Tivy High School about future job avenues for graduates. And she noted the $21 million value of the new HEB store here.
Hughes said she views taxpayers on top of a pyramid with council and city staff underneath them. “The 2050 Plan is great, but it goes out 30 years. We have to market what we’ve got and market it better.” She wants to see weekly events here in museums and parks, to market the town to more people, more times of the year.
On water supply issues, Hughes said a “toilet to tap” use in the future concerns her, as does pressure and sustained flow in the water system. She said projects are approved without knowing what we already have; and added, if Headwaters district is in Stage 2 conservation, the city should be, too.
Sigerman said council created a new water plan in 2019 that led to the new Ellenburger Well, which was “very well done.” The re-use pond is for some large water users, she said. The city has several other sources, including the Guadalupe River, and ASR wells.
On fiscal management, Sigerman said they have an excellent finance director; and Standard & Poor’s continues to give them an AA rating. She said a council, years ago proposed not to increase taxes and they’ve followed that, even decreasing taxes this year. She said staff cut $2 million from the current budget under COVID.
Hughes said city debt is up to $70 million and secured by future water revenues; and $60-million-plus is secured by taxes. That means $10-15 million is unsecured; what can be done? “I would separate ‘wants’ from ‘needs’ in unsupported debt; and use CO’s only for emergencies. I would say no if it’s unsecured debt.”
Hughes, in closing, said in her personal and small business experiences, she’s learned “aggressive organization” with a servant’s heart. That includes work with animals, CASA, and RWKC, to give 100 percent to the mission at hand. She sees city growth, water conservation and housing as top priorities.
Sigerman said her priorities would be housing, public safety, the new county historical museum to preserve Kerrville’s past, the Neighborhood Enhancement Team activities, water resources, and aiding homeless veterans, “to keep Kerrville moving forward.”
Place 3, Eychner and Garcia
Challenger Roman Garcia was first to answer the question about affordable housing. He said the goal of more affordable housing is to offer more diversity in housing and it needs a fresh perspective for solutions. He said as a member of a 2050 Comprehensive Plan planning committee, he learned there’s not much affordable housing in Kerrville, and those homes that are here aren’t really “affordable.” He said the city should “be marketing Kerrville more to attract developers” who could build such housing, but we’d also need to protect our historic areas. “We’d have to examine families’ and businesses’ needs here, and involve the community in these discussions.”
Incumbent Judy Eychner said everyone agrees affordable housing is one of the city’s biggest challenges, and most difficult to overcome.
“Supply is low, demand is high. Vintage Heights didn’t work out – and we had high hopes for it – but we are searching for builders and we know we will have to incentivize some projects.”
She said Kerrville needs homes in the $200,000 range, the ones most needed.
Eychner spoke first on how best to serve the streets and infrastructure needs of Kerrville. “We’ve already started all over town. We have about 325 ‘lane miles’ of streets; and we’ve addressed about half of them and a pavement assessment company has examined them all and given us reports on them all.
On stormwater drainage, Eychner said she agreed with council choosing to enter into agreements for Certificates of Obligation to pay for some projects, though that created debt for the city that must be repaid. “Get ready; there will be more street closings for this work soon. And be glad,” she said.
Garcia said he’d look at the overall city budget first; and so far he doesn’t believe city officials are putting enough toward street maintenance.
“Reports said $4.5 million was needed; and under COVID, they reduced the overall budget and the amount concerns me. It went from $1.75 million to only $1.8 million. That’s still not enough for an essential priority.”
Garcia answered first about the city’s role and priorities in economic development. He said he doesn’t believe the city’s role should be too far into this; but the city should be marketed better to attract more development, including spotlighting the Guadalupe River more, and to have more events here year-round that would attract more visitors, not just on July 4th. “I’d be mindful about incentives to businesses, and question each time, are we doing this the best way?”
Eychner said the city’s priorities play a vital role in ED, and cited the recent announcements about Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing planning to come to town in 2020. She said tourism, the river and the “quality of life” here are already a big marketing tool. “The Arcadia Theater is coming alive; and we need clean wholesome businesses to come here.”
On the city’s water, Eychner said the water supply is key. “We don’t have a water problem. We’re doing well with our river. We have two ASR wells that store about 1 billion gallons of water. We use the Trinity Aquifer; we have re-use ponds with another 270 million gallons; and now the Ellenburger well is pumping 700 gallons per minute.” She said the city staff is proactive, using past and present reports and future projections, and keeping drought plans in mind. “We’ve had no water restrictions this year. We should give thanks every day.”
Garcia said he thinks the city can be doing more, that the long-range plan says the city is “in some sort of shortfall or deficit, that means we are not meeting future demand.” The city has to solve that for KMM and everyone, he said; and reports to the public are essential, ongoing, in the future.
On the city’s financial management, Garcia said the processes need more community involvement, including more “conversational Town Hall meetings.” Council’s monthly reviews are good, he said, but the budget concerns all aspects of city life. “They have to be transparent. It’s vital to the city’s day-to-day operation.”
Eychner cited the city’s seven consecutive years of AA bond ratings, calling it “a big deal” and the result of deliberate, smart handling of the city’s money. “Kerrville is in the top 75 cities in Texas with this ranking.” She said City Manager Mark McDaniel guided them to an “austere” budget under COVID, bare bones. And Finance Director Amy Dozier and her staff began working the city numbers starting at the beginning of the pandemic. Eychner said they had a good ending (Sept. 30) to a tough year.
In closing, Eychner reminded citizens the city council races are non-partisan and non-political. “The only qualification is the commitment and leadership to shape the community. We all make individual decisions, and once council’s decisions are made, everybody accepts them. I have one agenda - doing what is best for Kerrville.”
Garcia said council makes critical decisions and he wants to be part of the path of the next council; that they make decisions for the present but their policies affect citizens for decades. “My youthfulness means I have more energy now; and it’s good to show my generation why they should come here and be part of Kerrville. Council needs to be diverse in ages and ideas to show a true picture of the people here.” He promised to exercise his passions; do his homework and provide a fresh prospective for the future.
Mayor, Blackburn and Barker
Incumbent Mayor Bill Blackburn said he’s been honored to serve, and that leadership is a responsibility. Before May 2018, he was a fulltime Baptist minister and then retired. He also served on a school committee and with multiple nonprofit organizations.
Opponent David Barker said he’s running for mayor because he was gifted in life by parents’ hard work; and out of college he entered the corporate world and was successful. He wants to bring that success to Kerrville, he said.
On affordable housing, Barker said Kerrville’s 25,000 population includes a lot of retirees, but also youth. Some younger residents are trying to rebuild existing homes while living in them, a process that costs a lot, especially for lumber now. “Apartments are best for them, though that creates voids below. Short-term apartments are best.”
Blackburn said Kerrville has a huge need, especially in the rising cost of housing, compared to the median income here of about $50,000/year. And homeowners here age 35 and under make up only 6 percent of that, he said. Kerrville lacks workforce housing as badly as anywhere in the state; but he knows of people in the business and that builders and others have strategy plans. “The city is committed to working with them,” he said.
On roads and infrastructure needs, Blackburn called this a “huge issue,” especially that many of the 325 lane miles here also are used as drains. And standing water does real damage. He cited ongoing plans for total street reconstruction or new surfaces. “We hired a company to examine them. We have good plans and work is ongoing now.” He said a citizen committee contributed to this planning.
Barker said because of COVID, council moved funds to nonessential items they should’ve kept working on. “You can’t separate streets from drainage. Let citizens know about capital programs and inform them about costs. It won’t be cheap.”
On economic development priorities, Barker said ED is the lifeblood of a community, and Kerrville hasn’t optimized use of the river. “We don’t market Kerrville good enough. And we have to ‘grow’ existing companies; they’re not supported properly,”
Blackburn said based on his 30 years’ experience here with ED, Kerrville is in as good a shape as it can be in. He compliments Gil Salinas’ role in bringing KMM here, and said he expects “future fallout” with related companies, in this community. He also complimented Teresa Metcalf at KEDC who concentrates on retention of existing businesses. He noted a retail study that tells the city how many people shop here and where they come from; also the number who leave to shop elsewhere.
On Kerrville’s water supply, Blackburn said we can never be complacent, but we are in good shape. He noted the new groundwater well; condition and use of the river; and the reserve in the ASR wells. He said the Re-Use Pond water is only used on sports complexes while that saves drinking water. “We have to be careful; we’re on the edge of a desert. We plan to conserve; though we’re doing well.”
Barker called water the “lifeblood of the community” and that council has not done a good job for long-term creation of a safe supply. “In the 2050 Plan, we included re-use water becoming drinking water. I’m not in favor of that. I have a plan of working with Headwaters and UGRA to put in place a better plan.
On city fiscal management, Barker said the city must be careful how it issues debt. “It’s $71 million now. We need to ask citizens’ permission, as opposed to CO’s. Be careful about organization and management to run the city.”
Blackburn said on matters of spending decisions and taxes, McDaniel is superb and Dozier is fantastic. “We’re in very good shape in that regard. Yes, we have debt. Do we need it, is the question. The Legion Lift Station is needed badly. The Water Filtration System, we have to watch that’s working well. We have a strong AA credit rating, exceptional; and reserves are at 31 percent. And we lowered the tax rate this year.”
Blackburn cited the teamwork between council, citizens and city staff; and said they’d continue implementing the Comprehensive Plan. “We’ll keep working on workforce housing; and preserve the natural beauty of this area.”
He also thanked Barker for being willing to run for mayor.
Barker said he felt he had something to offer in Kerrville after 12 years here. “I’ve had broad past experiences and been successful. I offer my expertise to Kerrville now,” he said,
Citizen viewers
Chamber leaders and Yates said the complete video is available on the Chamber website, www.kerrvilletx. com, for citizens wishing to see and listen to the candidates for themselves.
