Moe Bandy concert rescheduled to July 9
Traditional Country superstar Moe Bandy has re-scheduled his appearance at the Cailloux Theater, now set for Sunday, July 9 at 3 p.m. The concert is part of a tour celebrating Moe’s induction into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and the release of his latest album, “Thank You Lord.”

Known as “The King of Honky-Tonk,” Moe is celebrating his induction into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame earlier this year, and release of his latest album, “Thank You Lord,” which is available now.

