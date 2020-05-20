Veteran Ray Tear insists he is ‘nothing special’

Veteran Raymond M. Tear says he's nothing special, and offered to supply names of more worthy veterans to be interviewed.
He says he was born in Detroit, Mich., back when its residents had the highest wealth per capita in the U.S. He was the oldest of seven children of Robert E. Tear and H. Joyce Fallon-Tear. His family moved to the suburb of Roseville, and then about 75 miles west, to Mason, Mich., where his parents operated the Western Auto store.
Tear says he worked in the family retail business from the time he was 13, until he enlisted, at 19, after graduating from Mason High School in 1965.
"My family had a long history of military service," he says. "My father served. My grandfather, David V. Fallon, was called up for World War II, but because he was working making electrical components the Army said, 'He's more valuable there than manning a machinegun.'
"My other grandfather, Kendrick Tear, had been in the Coast Guard, and reenlisted for the war. He was serving on a Coast Guard ship when it detected a Japanese submarine trying to enter San Francisco Harbor. The captain knew the water was so shallow that depth charges would damage his own ship, but he dropped them anyway, and got the sub. The concussions sprung hull plates, and the ship had to be beached. At the time the story was classified, but it was later written up in True magazine."
Tear says growing up he read every book the local library had on WW I and II, and the Korean conflict, and decided on a career in the military. "I planned to enlist, serve in an armored cavalry unit, then go to Airborne and Ranger School and become a Green Beret, where I could use my skills and experience to teach others."
He says he enlisted in the Army in March of 1966, and took a train to Fort Knox for Armor Basic Training. After a 21-day leave, he reported back for Advanced Individual Training as an Armored Cavalry Scout, completing that in August of 1966.
"At the time, they were taking experienced soldiers from the training unit to serve in Vietnam," he says. "They held me over, and I jumped from private to corporal in the training cadre. We were C Troop, 5th Recon Squadron, First Armor Training Brigade. When I was promoted to specialist, they advanced me to acting sergeant. I earned a trophy when I was named 'Outstanding Trainer,' and it wasn't a 'goodbye award,' but while I was working."
Tear says he was reassigned to a tour in Vietnam in June of 1967. "They gave me 35 days leave and travel. I went back to Mason, then went to Oakland to visit my grandfather Tear. The day before I was supposed to leave for California I was in the drug store in Mason, and heard someone call my name. It was Linda Schlichter, who I knew from high school. I started writing her from Vietnam."
He says he reported to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Vietnam on Sept. 1, 1967. "We were a scout squad in the rubber plantations in the area. We kept spotting files of men carrying bundles, with a soldier carrying an AK-47 in front and back. The rules of engagement at that time wouldn't let us shoot at them. We didn't know that the Tet Offensive would begin in January of 1968, but our reports told commanders that something was building." But before then, on Oct. 14, 44 days after arriving, Tear was shot through the legs in an ambush, ending his military career with the award of a Purple Heart.
"After being wounded, I was medevaced to the base camp hospital, where I spent three days. Then they flew me to Long Binh, and to Japan. I spent seven weeks in the 249th General Hospital, then they transferred me to Walter Reed Medical Center. They gave me convalescent leave, and I arrived home in Mason, Mich., on Christmas Eve."
He says after his leave he returned to Walter Reed for more surgery, then was given terminal leave until his disability discharge on Aug. 28, 1968.
"Three days later Linda and I were married in the First Presbyterian Church in Mason. At the time, my parents owned a 'Penny-Saver' newspaper in Albion, about 25 miles away. I started in training there, but the manager left, so I ran it for 10 years. I grew up almost unchurched, but when we started our family of three children, I reconnected, and in September of 1979 I was called to be a pastor."
Tear says he went to Spring Arbor College, and earned a bachelor of arts in history, with minors in ministerial speaking and Bible Language, in three years, then went to Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Va. He earned a master of divinity, and was ordained in July of 1987 in the New Hope Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill, N.C., and for the next eight years served two churches south of Raleigh.
In 1995, he was called to the First Presbyterian Church in Cuero, Texas. He says, "I was there during the record-setting South Texas flood in 1998. Rain fell from San Antonio to Austin for 36 hours, and downtown Cuero was inundated by floodwaters more than 2.5 miles away from the main Guadalupe River channel. To deal with the disaster, I helped form Dewitt County Cares. Then I was called to First Presbyterian Church in Ingram in 2000, in time for the Town Creek flood of 2002, and we formed Kerr Interfaith Disaster Relief to deal with that."
During his ministry in Ingram, Tear says he helped the congregation there transition from Presbyterian Church U.S.A. to the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, as they became Grace Covenant Church. He retired from active ministry July 31, 2018.
He says, "Linda and I were six weeks shy of our 50th anniversary that month, when she died of complications of a non-malignant brain tumor."
Tear says he and Linda raised three children. Robert and his wife, Katie, live in Clifton, Texas, with their children, Graham and Lillian. David and Heather Tear live in Raleigh, N.C. The Teals' daughter, Teresa, was born with health problems and passed away at 31.
Since his retirement, Tear says he attends Christ Church Presbyterian, where he teaches men's Bible studies; he has taught Bible studies for Christian Men's' Job Corps for 12 years; he served on the board and as president of the Pregnancy Resource Center and Proclaim Life Global; and preached for Hill Country Cowboy Camp Meetings.
While attending Christ Church, he says he joined a lunch group, and there he met Halsey Bascom. "We married on 27 July, 2019. Most men are lucky to find one woman to love, I have been blessed with two."
For the past 15 years he has been a member of the Buck & Bull Club, and served on their board.
He says he has maintained his military heritage as a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars; and a member of the 11th ACR Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia and the Vietnam Veterans of America, where he is the president of the Kerrville Honor Guard.
He says, "A lot of my ancestors came from Scotland and Ireland. My name, 'Tear' is a shortened form of McIntyre. I'm a member of the Scottish-American Military Society. I started out with the intention of following a military career, but God had another plan. As Isaiah said, 'Here am I, Lord. Send me.'"
