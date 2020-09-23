Alternative education

Dr. J.C. Cauthen says she runs Cauthen Consulting, L.L.C., www.cauthenconsulting.com, working with parents and students to help explore non-traditional education opportunities.
“I’m not an accredited school,” she says. “But I can help a student’s parents, or an adult student, figure out their own individual situation. There are so many options to learning that students and parents often don’t know what they are doing.”
Cauthen says she met Becky Wilson after Wilson had been working for 25-plus years as a paralegal. But now her kids were in college, and Wilson wanted more.
“I told her to call college advisors and ask them four questions,” Cauthen says. “She was able to return to college, basically starting from scratch, testing out and setting up classes for a double major in three years. Then I told her to apply to a law school in a different state, so she was able to get her degree, but then pass the bar exam in Iowa, where she set up her law practice.”
Cauthen emphasizes that traditional public and private schools are great, but even there she can help students test out for extra credits, and provide tutoring for students who need it. She says she helps people learn how to learn.
“My heart is to help people develop themselves. I help them to learn their own way of learning, and teach them how best to learn using it. Learning should be about gathering the most information, instead of focusing on just getting good grades. I want to create a lifetime of learning, instead of only learning in the classroom.”
She says she also tutors, either for specific classes or whole programs. There she can take the material to be learned, and redefine it to fit the student’s unique learning style. She wants to create opportunities for people to get more information, while developing a leadership curriculum that leads to their thinking as an individual.
Cauthen says she was born and raised near Cedar Falls Iowa. As a fourth-generation “farm kid,” she had the same first-grade teacher her father did. “And Dad thought she was old when he was a first-grader.” She graduated from Dike High School in 1990, with a “big” class of 42 seniors. She earned an associate’s degree from Cottey College, in Nevada, Mo., then a bachelor of arts in fitness management from Wartburg College, in Waverly, Iowa.
She says she first came to Texas in 1997, to attend Dallas Theological Seminary. After completing her studies she moved to Virginia Beach, Va., where she earned a doctorate in strategic leadership from Regent University.
After returning to Texas, she says she was living near Austin when, in 2015, a friend asked her if she wanted to learn to shoot. She learned well enough that she started working with her National Rifle Association instructor, and earned her own NRA instructor certification in 2016. Now she is also a Texas Department of Public Safety Qualified Handgun Instructor.
She says as “Texas Gun Girl” she instructs courses in License to Carry a Handgun, and NRA Basic Pistol, Basic Rifle, and Range Safety Officer. “I work out of the Hill Country, teaching across most of Texas, as groups invite me to come to their facilities.”
She was teaching just such a class in Medina, when she says she made friends with people from Center Point. She relocated from the Austin area to Center Point in the fall of 2019.
Now, she says, “It is very possible that the education system we have been accustomed will be changing. This crisis must not be an excuse for students to miss out in educational opportunity. On-line and distance learning sounds great in theory, but be forewarned; it is most often very difficult and a major challenge for most individuals. I can help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.