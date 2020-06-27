Make plans now for summer fun at Olympic Pool

The weather outside has been hot, and what better way to battle the heat than a nice swim? The Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Dr., is open this summer every Tuesday through Sunday from 12-6 p.m. until Aug. 14. The Olympic Pool offers a variety of fun things to do during your summer break. Admission is only $1. Check out the fun activities we have planned below:
Family Swim Night
This summer the Olympic Pool will be hosting two Family Swim Nights. Bring the family and come enjoy an evening at the Olympic Pool June 27 for Family Swim Night. The event will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. to celebrate the summertime. The $2 admission fee will include a hot dog, chips and a drink, while supplies last. The last Family Swim Night will be Saturday, July 25 to end your summer adventures with a splash.
Dive-In Movie at the Pool
If you are still looking for more fun, come check out the Dive-In Movie on Friday, July 3 with free admission. The Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank the Cailloux Foundation for sponsoring the Dive-In Movie at the Olympic Pool.
Independence Day Celebration
The next Olympic Pool Promotional Day will be on Saturday, July 4. With your daily admission fee of $1, each guest will have the opportunity to receive a free ice cream between 1-3 p.m., while supplies last.
Olympic Pool Birthday Bash
Come dressed in your best Hawaiian get-up Friday, July 10, to celebrate the 50th birthday of the Olympic Pool. There will be free admission for open swim (12-6 p.m.) to commemorate the pool’s dedication in 1970. Birthday cake will be served beginning at 1 p.m. Come get it while it lasts.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
COVID-19 Disclaimer
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been declared a worldwide pandemic. COVID-19 is extremely contagious and is believed to spread mainly from person-to-person contact. As a result, federal, state, and local governments and federal and state health agencies recommend social distancing and have, in many locations, prohibited the congregation of groups of people. The Texas Governor, pursuant to Executive Order GA-23 and a subsequent proclamation which amended that order, has defined “amateur sporting events,” “youth sports programs,” and “recreational sports programs for adults” as “covered services,” meaning that such activities may now take place, subject to conditions. In addition, the governor has also found in general parks and their amenities are “essential activities” and should be opened to the public.
Pursuant to all these activities, the state has issued “minimum health standard protocols.”
The protocols apply not only to the operators of sports and parks facilities, such as the City of Kerrville, but they also apply to participants, families, and club teams and they may be amended.
Everyone has a part to play in terms of responsibilities and safe practices.
The city and, where applicable its operators and licensees, are following the protocols and have put in place preventative measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19; however, no one and certainly not the city can guarantee that you or your child(ren) will not become infected with COVID-19.
Further, by attending any program or event or using any city facility, you may increase your child(ren)s risk of contracting COVID-19.
