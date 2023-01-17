Teacher Feature: Gregory Wallace

School: Disciplinary Alternative Education Program.
Subject taught: Mathematics.
Years teaching: 20 years.
Years at school/district: 10 years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in English from Schreiner University
Reason you chose a career in education: I had a couple of good teachers, and a couple of bad teachers, so when I was 11 years old I started to plan how my classroom would be for my students.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When I’m having a bad day out in the world, and a kid comes up and tells me I made a difference.
Hardest part of teaching: The students I can’t get to, who don’t value themselves or education.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I don’t think I’m smart enough to answer that. I’m not administrator material.
Other duties at school: At DAEP we have to cover each other’s classes when necessary. We’re self-sufficient over here.
Hobbies/interests: I’m into construction. I’ve built 12 houses, and I sold one and the others I rent. I also like to build rusty old cars.
Personal history: I was born in Fredericksburg, but I was raised in Junction. My mother, Helen Wallace, has been a waitress at Isaac’s Restaurant in Junction since 1963. When I was 13 I started there washing dishes, and worked there while I was going to school until I graduated from Junction High School in 1988. For about 10 years I worked as a steel fitter and welder. On my birthday in 1992 I was at a concert talking to a man who worked for me, and Verline Martinez was the drummer for the band. I took one look and said, “I just saw the woman who is going to be my wife,” which was not good, since the man I was talking to turned out to be her father. But after I asked her dad, I took her to Farrah’s. We were married in 1992, and now we have a grown daughter, Caitland Rule. She and her husband, Kolton, have our two grandkids, and Caitland is a stay-at-home mom. In 1998 I decided to go to Schreiner University. After I graduated, in 2002, I taught English in Menard for a year. Then the principal from Junction High School, Sam Hancock, called me one day, and asked me to teach math. I was always gifted in math, and he told me I could get certification. Then he told me he’d already called my principal at Menard, and told him he was stealing me. I taught in Junction for four years, then at Tivy High School for nine years. Verline became the counselor for Hunt schools, so I taught there for five years. After that I took a year off from teaching, and returned to high-end metalwork at Fredericksburg Welding. I applied again to KISD, because it’s a good district for teachers who want to really teach, and now I’m teaching math at DAEP.
