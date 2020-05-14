Pet of the Week – May 13, 2020

Princess
Princess is chocolate and white, female, Terrier Mix puppy. She is approximately 4 months old and weighs about 16 pounds. Princess is a very sweet and playful girl, who loves everyone she meets. She is searching for a family that will give her the attention she craves and love her forever. Her adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a Rabies vaccination, spay, a microchip, and the City/County registration. We also have the Family Fit Program, a one week trial period, to ensure she will be a good addition to your family and home.
