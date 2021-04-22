Teacher Feature: Mary Lambert

School: Center Point Elementary.
Subject taught: First grade.
Years teaching: 30 years.
Years at school/district: Two years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in education from Texas State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I love kids, and I really feel strongly that was what God wanted me to do.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Seeing a child get excited about something like reading, and fall in love with learning.
Hardest part of teaching: Building relationships with kids, and then seeing them hurting because of things I don’t have the power to change.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish the Texas Education Agency was run by teachers who work in classrooms.
Other duties at school: I’m on the Sunshine Committee, which tries to bring sunshine to encourage staff with small treats throughout the year.
Hobbies/interests: I like to Country and Western dance, and I’m taking lessons for Salsa and ballroom dancing. I also love to do Bible studies, both as teacher and student.
Personal history: I was born in Austin, and raised there until we moved to Center Point when I was 12. That’s when I learned I was a small-town girl at heart. We moved to Waco my junior year, so I graduated from Midway High School in 1983. I earned my degree at what was then Southwest Texas State University, now Texas State University. My first six years teaching I worked for Northeast ISD in San Antonio. Then God led me to St. John, the smallest of the three U.S. Virgin Islands, where I taught at the St. John Christian Academy for six years; two years as a teacher and four as the teacher/principal. In 2002 I returned to Texas, and taught in Hondo until 2006, when I took a job at a school in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, for three years. I taught in Milan, Italy for two years, then returned to Austin to teach in 2011. In 2019 I came home to Center Point to be near family. My dad, Stewart Lambert, lives in Comfort, and my brother, Doug Lambert, is in Kerrville, and I’m teaching in between, in Center Point.
