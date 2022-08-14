MOWW recognizes local student leaders

The Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars hosted several students, who they sponsored to Youth Leadership Conferences this summer, at a reception at Buzzie’s BBQ in Kerrville.
Eleven of the 31 students who received scholarships to attend 5-day, 4-night Youth Leadership Conferences at one of four venues within MOWW Region VIII were present and were recognized for their attendance and accomplishments at the YLCs. The reception afforded the students the opportunity to meet and greet members of the Hill Country Chapter and to relate some of their experiences at the YLCs.
The Youth Leadership Conferences are sponsored by the Military Order of the World Wars at a number of venues across the nation. Those in Region VIII (Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas) were held at the USS Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, Texas A & M University in College Station, and Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City, Okla.
The Youth Leadership Conference curriculum focuses on leadership, American heritage and patriotism, and the free-enterprise economic system. The students are immersed in an intensive schedule of team-building activities, group presentations and activities, and a variety of presentations by interesting speakers such as a Texas District Judge, an economist from the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a former Vietnam War POW, and others. All expenses except for transportation to and from the venue are covered by MOWW.
Hill Country Chapter recruited students from Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne, Center Point, and Harper to attend one of the YLCs in Region VIII. Some of the students received award recognition at the reception.
Ella Babic, from Geneva High School in Boerne, received the MOWW Bronze Patrick Henry Medallion in recognition of being selected as “Top Leader” among all the students attending the Texas Wesleyan University YLC.
Tucker Rouse, of Boerne High School, also was recognized with the MOWW Bronze Patrick Henry Medallion for being selected as the “Top Leader” at the USS Lexington YLC.
Zane Schubert, from Harper High School, was a Top Leader finalist at the U.S.S. Lexington YLC and received the MOWW Youth Merit Medal in recognition of that achievement.
Emily Forsythe, of Tivy High School in Kerrville, also received the MOWW Youth Merit Medal for being selected as the recipient of the “Director’s Award” at the USS Lexington YLC.
Other students present at the event included: Dharma Dinkla, Nathan Halpin, Victoria Martinez, and Hanna Miller from Tivy High School, Jozlynn and Kalaiah Weymeyer from Fredericksburg High School, Luke Christman from Boerne High School, and Madison Wilburn from Madison High School, San Antonio.
After enjoying a delicious BBQ dinner as guests of Hill Country Chapter, each of the students present gave brief talks about the impact attending the YLC has had on them. All showed a great deal of confidence speaking in front of an audience of more than 50, a skill they gained at the YLC. Almost all the students remarked at how they bonded and learned to act as a team. Many also spoke of becoming better leaders, learning more about our great nation, and “stepping outside their comfort zone.”
Rising high school juniors or seniors interested in attending a YLC should contact their school counselors in January for information on how to apply for a nomination. Hill Country Chapter representatives will contact the students to arrange an interview as part of the selection process. Hill Country Chapter pays for the tuition to the YLC which includes overnight accommodations and meals at the venue. Students and parents are responsible for transportation to and from the various venues.
The Military Order of the World Wars is a veteran’s service organization. MOWW focuses on patriotism, youth leadership activities, law enforcement, homeland security and other outreach programs. Membership is open to current, retired, and former officers of the uniformed services and their spouses, children and grandchildren.
For more information, contact Hill Country Chapter Commander, Col. Norm Wells at (830) 895-0788. Additional information and an application for membership can be found at the MOWW website: www.moww. org.
