MOWW recognizes local student leaders
Col. Norm Wells, USAF (ret) Commander of MOWW Hill Country Chapter (left) presents Emily Forsythe of Tivy High School with the MOWW Youth Merit Medal in recognition of her being selected for the “Directors’ Award”  at the Youth Leadership Conference held aboard the USS Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi.

The Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars hosted several students, who they sponsored to Youth Leadership Conferences this summer, at a reception at Buzzie’s BBQ in Kerrville.  

Eleven of the 31 students who received scholarships to attend 5-day, 4-night Youth Leadership Conferences at one of four venues within MOWW Region VIII were present and were recognized for their attendance and accomplishments at the YLCs. The reception afforded the students the opportunity to meet and greet members of the Hill Country Chapter and to relate some of their experiences at the YLCs.

