The Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter will host Lonnie Childs to discuss agaves, yuccas and other Texas plants that are among the toughest out there.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Upper Guadalupe River Authority offices in Kerrville, 125 Lehmann Drive.
Pre-registration is required to attend the chapter meeting session via Zoom. Click the following link or copy the link into your browser. https://us02web.zoom. us/meeting/register/tZYvc-CsrjgpEtznjsTPvgKHlbEnNz0Wf_GF.
You will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Childs will provide background on the ethno-botanical uses of agaves and yuccas along with some interesting historical facts about these plants and their human interactions.
He will discuss the general characteristics of these plant families, their geographical distribution across Texas, and information about their general care.
Finally, specific species which are most suitable for home landscaping use will be highlighted and explored in greater detail.
Childs enjoyed a 30-year career as a manufacturing and supply chain executive capped by a stint leading his own management consulting firm. In 2001, he retired to the Fredericksburg area to pursue his interests in history, natural history, and land conservation.
In the ensuing years, he has been involved with multiple non-profit organizations including serving on the Board of Directors of the Gillespie County Historical Society and serving as State President of the Native Plant Society of Texas (NPSOT), where he received the Benny Simpson Fellows Award for service to the society. He also served on the Steering Committee of NPSOT’s Native Landscape Certification Program (NLCP). He was a graduate of the 2004 Hill Country Master Naturalist class and has taught the “Early Texas Naturalist” curriculum for the chapter. He currently serves as president and newsletter editor of the Friends of the Fredericksburg Nature Center. He has authored numerous articles on natural history subjects and has been a frequent presenter.
Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter is one of 48 regional Texas Master Naturalist volunteer corps. The chapter includes 10 counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.